SEISUN – SAVIOUR MICHAEL (Salv) passed away peacefully on August 9. Reunited with his beloved wife Jeanne, née Mifsud Bonnici (2021). Devoted papa to Konrad (Cindy) and Andrei (Joan). Proud and fun-loving nannu to Julianne, Konnor, Shaun and Keira. He will be missed dearly by his sisters Rose (Francis 2022), Maria (Joe) and Carmen (Frank). Lovingly remembered by his in-laws, Salvino (Elaine), Marion (Charles), Isabel (Ben) and Chris (Lyuba), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to his dear friend Ronald Vella for his support. Saviour worked for many years at the University of Malta-Junior College as the head of the Department of Maltese.

Saviour Michael Seisun

He will be fondly remembered by many former students and colleagues. Papà enjoyed a nice glass of wine, a delicious meal, a stimulating conversation, and to be surrounded by his loved ones. He loved to walk and met many friends in his travels along the promenade in St Paul’s Bay. His family was his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed by all of us.

Mass will be celebrated today, Tuesday, August 13, at 8.30am at Qawra parish church. If you so wish, a donation in Salv’s memory to the Maltese Diabetes Association https:// www.diabetesmalta.org/ would be greatly appreciated by the family. Rest in peace Nannuuu, until we meet again.

VELLA. On August 12, JOSEPHINE, at her residence in Naxxar. Widow of the late Anthony, mother to John and Sarah, her husband Michael Curmi and their beloved daughters Francesca, Nina and Lexi. She was an inspiration to all who knew her; she never stopped fighting. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14, at the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, at 9.15am, followed by burial at the family grave at the Addolorata Cemetery, Paola.

In Memoriam

HARDING. Treasured memories of HUGH and MARIAN on the 10th anniversary of their passing to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Karin and Gerard, Rhona and Nicholas, and their families.

MICALLEF TRIGONA – ANTHONY. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. A mass for the repose of his dear soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Raphael, Marisa, Angelica, John, Luke, Sean and Adam.

MIFSUD CREMONA. In loving memory of PAUL on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed by his wife Mary, his son Karl and Jacqui, his daughter Roberta and Sandro and his granddaughters Michaela, Katrina, Kyra and Francesca, his brother, sister, relatives and friends. A mass for his repose will be celebrated tomorrow, August 14, at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ.

