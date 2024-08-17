Obituaries

SANSONE. On August 8, NICKY, aged 55, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Marilu Bellanti, her sister Luciana, her nephew Nicholas and her niece Sarah, many dear and special close friends, her best friend Marcelle, her rock Sue, other very close friends Pippa, Shirley, Clare, Gabi, Joy, Alison, Stef, Marisa, Alison, Andrea and Marius who cared for her during her illness, aunts and uncles, cousins and relatives, and numerous other friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 20, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. At Nicky’s request, please do not wear black but bright colours to honour a joyous life. May she rest in peace. Friends and family would like to express their sincere thanks to her doctors and nurses at SAMOC who looked after her, for their dedication, patience and care. As an animal lover, Nicky requests no flowers but donations to any animal sanctuaries, especially to CSAF Cat Sanctuary Malta, will be highly appreciated. Will forever be missed.

Joseph Scicluna

SCICLUNA. On August 14, JOSEPH, widower of MIRIAM, née Scicluna, aged 92; son of the late Carmelo (Memé) Scicluna, OBE, and the late Elvira Scicluna, née Testaferrata Moroni Viani; former co-proprietor and co-manager with his late brother, Anthony Scicluna, of the Empire Stadium, Gżira (1952-1962), passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia, Balzan, surrounded by family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Christine, Mark, Catherine, Geraldine and her husband David Rizzo, and Bernadine; his grandchildren Dwayne and his wife Kristine Mærkedahl Jensen, Denise and her partner, Jamison Kiner, Gabriel, Martina and her fiancé Gianni Selvaggi, and Isabelle; and his beautiful great-granddaughter Luna Mærkedahl Mamo; his many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. For those who wish to attend, the funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, on Monday, August 19, at 8.30am, followed by a private family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. We would like to thank all the family and friends for their support during these difficult times. We are most grateful to the wonderful staff and the resident GP at Casa Antonia, and the very caring doctors, nurses and staff at MIU9, MAU1 and M9 at Mater Dei Hospital. We also express our wholehearted thanks to the very dedicated medical staff of Hospice Malta.

In Memoriam

BORG CARBOTT – The Noble JOSEPH BORG CARBOTT, a beloved father and grandfather today the 30th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his children Mary Rose, Vincent and Lilian, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – Maestro GIUSEPPE CAMILLERI, 19.8.1976. A beloved father forever remembered with love and gratitude. Rest in the musical home of the Lord. Violet and Antoinette. Today’s 7pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for his repose.

FABRI – CHRISTINE. In loving memory of a dear wife, mother, and grandmother on the 10th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Alfred, her son Simon and his wife Rosa-Eva, her daughter Angela and her husband Simon Montanaro and her beloved grandchildren David, Emma, and Nick.

VELLA BRINCAT – EVELYN. Treasured and cherished memories of a loving wife, mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her family and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WAYNE VELLA on the 14th anniversary of his call to eternal life. A beautiful soul, a beacon of light, An example and courage for most. A short lived, Yet an extrao rdinary life. Endlessly loved by all his dearest family and all who knew him. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to participate in a Mass for the repose of his soul today, August 17, at 7pm at the Assumption church, Mġarr.

