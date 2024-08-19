Obituaries

FARRUGIA. On August 18, MARIA, née Bonello, born and resided in Birkirkara, wife of the late VINCENT, went to meet the risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, aged 91. Mourning her deeply are her beloved children Mary Anne Attard widow of Giovann, Joseph Farrugia and his wife Alexandra, Lucielle Felice and her husband Joe, Joyce widow of her brother Carmel, Ines widow of her brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent De Paul Mortuary on Tuesday, August 20th at 07.30am for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass will be celebrated praesente cadavere at 08.30am, followed by internment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT. On August 17, at Casa Antonia, LILIAN née Spiteri, aged 75, of San Ġwann, widow of the late Mr Alfred Gatt, MD, FRCOG, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughter Maria and her husband Karl Pisani, her sons Marcel and his wife Marika, Christian and his wife Charisse, and André. She will be greatly missed by her precious granddaughters Klara, Gabriella, and Rebecca, her sister Jane and her family, and Bella, widow of her late brother Patrick, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia Nursing and Residential Home, Balzan, tomorrow Tuesday, August 20 at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Hospice Movement in her memory will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant her eternal rest.

GINGELL LITTLEJOHN. On August 17, TORIO, of Sliema, passed into eternal life comforted by the rites of Holy Church, aged 79. Mourning him deeply are his beloved wife Ann, née Amato-Gauci, his children Christopher and his wife Philippa, Stevie and his wife Jennie, Matthew and his wife Sarah, his grandchildren Charlie and Michael, Roger and Ruby, Hannah and Sebastian, his siblings Vanni and his wife Vivienne, Anna and her husband Ray Manduca, Edward and his wife Alida, Isabel, Ray and his partner Pat, and JoJo and his wife Rosanne. The funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, at 8.45am, at the parish church of St Gregory the Great, Sliema, followed by interment at the Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance through the upper gate).

SANSONE. On August 8, NICKY, aged 55, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her mother Marilu Bellanti, her sister Luciana, her nephew Nicholas and her niece Sarah, many dear and special close friends, her best friend Marcelle, her rock Sue, other very close friends Pippa, Shirley, Clare, Gabi, Joy, Alison, Anthony, Stef, Marisa, Alison, Andrea and Marius who cared for her during her illness, aunts and uncles, cousins and relatives, and numerous other friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20, for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. At Nicky’s request, please do not wear black but bright colours to honour a joyous life. May she rest in peace. Friends and family would like to express their sincere thanks to her doctors and nurses at SAMOC who looked after her, for their dedication, patience and care. As an animal lover, Nicky requests no flowers but donations to any animal sanctuaries, especially to CSAF Cat Sanctuary Malta, will be highly appreciated. Will forever be missed.

In Memoriam

COST CHRETIEN – GLORIA, née Farrugia, on her 15th anniversary. Never forgotten by her husband Noel and family.

ELLUL – CHARISSE. In loving memory of our beloved daughter on the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, her parents, John and Angela, sister Audrey and her husband Georg, her nephews Luigi, Francesco, and Beppe, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of GEORGE SAMUEL (August 19, 2009). Your life was a blessing, Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, And missed beyond measure. His loving family.

