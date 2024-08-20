OBITUARIES

CILIA. On August 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE of Valletta, residing in Attard, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Francis, her children Rosette and her husband Nick, Albert, widower of Josette and Karl and his wife Ruth, her grandchildren Lara, Neil, Shaun, Francesca, Keira and Khloe, her brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, August 21, at 9am, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, would be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On August 18, MARIA, née Bonello, born and resided in Birkirkara, widow of Vincent, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Mourning her deeply are her beloved children Mary Anne Attard, widow of Giovanni, Joseph Farrugia and his wife Alexandra, Lucielle Felice and her husband Joe, Joyce, widow of her brother Carmel, Ines, widow of her brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends.

The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul mortuary today, Tuesday, August 20, at 7.30am for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On August 18, LORENZO, beloved father of two, devoted husband, head of the European Commission Representation in Malta, aged 42, passed away peacefully with his loving wife Cheryl by his side. He lives on in his children, Elija and Yael, and will continue to be loved and cherished by his mother Frida, widow of Charlie ‘il-Bozin’, sister Diane and her husband Gino, his parents-in-law Lino and Jo-Anna, his brothers-in-law Daniel and Jacque, his sister-in-law Ariane and her husband Mark, his nephew Antonino and nieces Loriana and Olivia, other relatives, and his dear friends and colleagues.

Mass to celebrate Lorenzo’s meaningful life imbued with love, and to give thanks for countless blessings, will be held on Thursday, August 22, at 10am at Christ the King Basilica, Paola. Lorenzo will then be cremated. Family and friends are invited to wear colourful clothing reflecting Lorenzo’s joie de vivre.

Having experienced the need for support services for our children and for rare diseases, instead of flowers, donations to the Karl Vella Foundation and the Malta Community Chest Fund are greatly appreciated. A donation box will be made available at the church.

We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to family, friends, colleagues, and innumerable medical and healthcare professionals who saw us through this arduous journey.

‘Che questa maledetta notte, Dovrà pur finire, Perché la riempiremo noi da qui, Di musica e parole, Chiamami ancora amore.’

IN MEMORIAM

BOFFA – Lady GENOVEFFA BOFFA, née Cecy, on the 27th anniversary of her passing away. Never forgotten by her daughter Melina Sant Cassia, her daughter-in-law Pauline Boffa, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives, who continue to treasure memories of her gentle disposition, and of her warm and loving nature. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of PAUL on the 10th anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered by his children, Andrew, Anne and Claire, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

