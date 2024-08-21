Obituary

ELLUL. On August 19, at St Vincent de Paul residence, GIOVANNI, aged 86, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his loving wife Vivienne, née Borg, his son Mark, his daughters Anne Marie and her husband Carl Snow, Suzanne and her husband Simon Borg, his grandchildren Erika, Ben, Sean and Sam, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Friday, August 23, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONELLO. Treasured memories of MAY, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her husband Ronald, her children Christine and Gordon, Andrew and Aisling, grandchildren Jamie, Robyn and Maggie. May she rest in peace.

BUHAGIAR. Cherished and unfading memories of SPIRIDIONE, a dear husband and father, today being the 25th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered by his wife Mary and his sons Colin and Mario.

CASSAR. In ever loving and cherished memories of a beloved husband, GODWIN, today being the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Elizabeth. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – GODFREY, 16.7.1948-21.8.2020. Always in our thoughts and so deeply missed. Till we meet again. The family.

In loving memory of HENRY HUNT (30.05.1941 - 21.08.2020) a devoted husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary from his passing. Losing a loved one is always hard, but we draw comfort from the knowledge that we are better persons for having had him in our lives. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Brenda, Beverley, Robert, Seby and Julian.

In loving memory of PAUL GUILLAUMIER (30.11.1938 - 21.8.2009) on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Renate, his daughter Colette and her husband Winfried, his brothers, Tony, widower of Yvette, John, his sister Marlene, widow of John Laspina, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

In loving memory of PAUL MUSCAT TERRIBILE, a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the fifth anniversary of his demise. Your children Anthony, his wife Catherine Raymond and his wife Alexandra, David granddaughters Saul, Luke, Corinne, Nicolette, Rebecca, Hannah and Isaac, great-grandchildren Rayden, Valentina and Oscar, Rory, Freddie, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

