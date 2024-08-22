Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On August 20, PETER, passed away peacefully at the age of 64, joining his late father, Godfrey and late brother Mark. He is survived by his inconsolable wife, Maria Josè, his mother, Maria Concetta (Molly), his brothers Adrian and his partner Elmira and Paul. He also leaves behind his nephews and nieces Daniel, Jan Beka, Charlotte and her partner David, and their children Alexandre and Eva Rose. Additionally, he is mourned by his mother-in-law, Rose Cutajar, as well as in-laws Marisa and John Farrugia, John Cutajar, Marcel and Moira Cutajar, and nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 8am, at St Joseph’s parish church, Msida, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special gratitude is extended to his close friends and the compassionate staff at Hospice Malta, Balzan and Mater Dei Hospital.

BONANNO. On Wednesday, August 20, NAZZARENO (ex-PC 872), of Mellieħa, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Evelyn, née Muscat, his daughter Sarah and her husband Ray, his sons Mark and his wife Rose, Simon and his wife Allison, David and his wife Nerida, his grandchildren Alexia, Matthew, Mark Darrell, Marie Claire, Daniel, Francesca, Matthew, Luke, Julia, Mikela, Kyle, Sean, his siblings, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at 2.30pm, for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALLIA. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Persiano, wife of Alfred, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband, her sons Steve, Kevin and his wife Debi, other relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. Mass præsente cadavere will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish in Floriana. Special thanks to medics in the UK and the heroic staff at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Lord grant her eternal rest. Forever in our hearts.

QUINTANO. On August 19, at Mater Dei Hospital, EILEEN, of Birkirkara, widow of Joseph, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary Rose and her partner Thaddeus, Christine and her partner Manuel and Stefan, her grandchildren Sara Ann and her boyfriend Mark and Gabriel, her brother Antoine and his wife Josephine and her sister Juliette, in-laws Mary and her husband Joseph, Therese and her husband Carmelo, Judge Emeritus Lawrence and his wife Antoinette and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow Friday, August 23, at 9.15am, at St Therese of Lisieux Sanctuary, Birkirkara, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. Donations instead of flowers to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Always loved and remembered in our hearts.

ZAMMIT. On August 20, JOSEPH, of Lija, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Audrey and her partner Paul, Edward and his wife Anabelle, David and his wife Joanna, his beloved grandchildren Nikolai, Rhianna, Kristina and Ellie, their fiances, his sisters, in-laws, their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Friday, August 23, at Our Saviour parish church, Lija, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI PINAAR – MARY LOU. On the first anniversary of her departure, 22.8.’23. Fondly and lovingly remembered by her daughters Annabelle and Michelle, her grandchildren and all the rest of the family, including her mother, siblings, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

BORG BARTHET – MARY. On the 30th anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL. In loving memory of TARCISIO on the fifth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always loved and remembered by his dear wife Marion. A prayer is kindly solicited. Sweet Jesus have mercy on his soul.

PACE – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of our dear father on the 34th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Greatly missed by his sons Joe and Raphael and daughter Rose Alden. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SERRACINO-INGLOTT – ERIN. Remembering with love, dear papà Erin, grandpa, great-grandpa, and great-great-grandpa, especially today on his 41st anniversary. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Laura and George and family in Australia. Also family in Malta and Canada.

Remembering the demise and the third anniversary of an unforgettable husband, dad and grandad Comm. SALVATOR MOUSU’. Left this world to meet Our Lord on the 22 August 2021. You sowed the seeds of wisdom and love that will continue to bloom forever. May our family patriarch rest in peace. Commemorative Mass will be celebrated at San Gwann parish, today 22 August 2024, at 6.30pm. So sadly missed by his wife Antonella, his children Ilaria Alberta, Tiziano and grandchildren Matteo and Tiziano (junior). We honour your memory today and every day.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.