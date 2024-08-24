Obituary

MALLIA. On August 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEN, née Persiano, wife of Alfred, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband, her sons Steve, Kevin and his wife Debi, other relatives and friends in Malta and the UK. Mass præsente cadavere will be held today, Saturday, August 24, at 9.15am, at St Publius parish church, Floriana. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to medics in the UK and the heroic staff at the Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. Forever in our hearts.

In Memoriam

LEEKS – WILLIAM MICHAEL. Ever loving memories of a beloved husband and father on the 32nd anniversary of his sudden demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Franklin.

MANDUCA – DAVID. In ever loving memory of our beloved baby son on the 34th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anthony and Rowena.

MIFSUD – PHILIP, 22.9.’29-24.8.’23. One year has passed, seems like eternity. Never forgotten. Families Abood, Herd and Mifsud.

PORTANIER – MARY, née Preziosi. Precious memories, on the 40th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her family. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

TONNA BARTHET – JOSEPH. Cherished memories of our dear father, today the 28th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His daughters Janice and Cynthia and their families.

In loving memory of ALEX GALEA on the fifth anniversary of his demise, 24.8.2019 So deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Catherine, his children Elizabeth and Adrian, Michael and Kristen and grandchildren Emma, Francesca, Katerina and Mikiel, other relatives and friends. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, will be offered for the repose of his soul Lord, grant him eternal rest

