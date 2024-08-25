Obituary

Hugh Caruana

CARUANA. On August 23, HUGH, passed away peacefully at the age of 78, joining his late wife Monica, née Gauci. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Graziella, wife of Claude Scerri, and his daughter Donatella, partner of Oglive Busuttil. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Shakyra, Zack, Jake and Monique. He is also mourned by his brother Maurice Caruana and his wife Rose, his sister Antonella, widow of Salvatore Musu, his sister Elena Lautrup, his sister Maria Large and her husband Hugh, his in-laws, Frida Walker, Joseph Formosa Halt, widower of Dorothy, Liz and Noel Pace, Antoinette and Bernard Ciantar, Edward Gauci, widower of Rose, Rita and Lucio Caruana, nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 27, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am in the family vault at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CROCKFORD. On August 24, MIGNON, née Pace Ubaldini, widow of Alfred, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 at home comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Malcolm and Shirley, Roxane, Ian and Natalia, her sister Rosalie Aquilina, her brother Albert and Marthese, her grandchildren Tim and Faith, Debbie and Andy, Carla and Matthew, Jeremy and Shannon, Sarah and Matthew, and Sophia, her great-grandchildren Isabella, Nathan, Timmy, Samantha, Olivia, Ella, Adam and Rémy, her carer Joanne and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 8.30am on Tuesday, August 27, at Gżira parish church, followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. May she rest in peace. Forever cherished and in our hearts.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ – Comm. Dr MAURICE AGIUS VADALÀ, LL.D., KM. Treasured, unforgettable memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. We miss his loving care, his gentle presence and guidance. His family.

CUTAJAR. In loving memory of DOMINIC on the first anniversary of his meeting the Lord. Forever loved and missed by Vivienne, Nathaniel, Justine, Georgette and David. May your gentle heart be blessed with eternal serenity. Your smile and your kindness will linger in our hearts.

PSAILA – ELENA, née Mompalao. Cherished and everlasting memories of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever loved, forever missed. Cettina, Joe, Mary, Frank and Rose, Walter and Marie, Antoinette, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

EDWARD S. SAID (30.8.2017). In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed but remembered with love by his wife Melita, his son Brian and his wife Joan, his daughter Muriel and her husband Josèph, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Dr NORMAN VINCENTI - Precious memories of a beloved husband, father, nannu and bużnannu on the sixth anniversary of his death. Greatly missed by Rose, Andrew, Mark and Ghislly, Mandy and Jon-Erik, Simon and Mireille and all his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those we love don't go away, they walk besides us every day.

In loving memory of CARMEL MIFSUD on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, cherished and missed by his wife Mary Rose née Mangion, his brothers and sisters, in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Monday, August 26 at 8am and 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

August 28, 2014 - In loving memory of JACQUES PARET whose joviality, adventurous spirit and gift to create happiness will stay forever in our hearts. “And so we know and rely on the love. God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” 1 John 4:16.

Following the passing of our beloved DORINA GAUCI BORDA on 9.7.2024. Annette and Albert Scerri, Joseph and Antoinette Gauci Borda, Alexis Borg, Claire and Vince Micallef Pule' and their families would like to extend their gratitude to the medical and nursing staff of St Vincent de Paul residence - Ward John Paul II for their care and support. Special thanks go to the reverend clergy who celebrated funeral Mass and all those who attended the funeral, sent flowers, cards, donations and messages of condolences. May the Lord grant her eternal rest. We are grateful for the care and support received.

