Obituary

CARUANA. On August 23, HUGH, passed away peacefully at the age of 78, joining his late wife Monica, née Gauci. He leaves to mourn his great loss his daughter Graziella, wife of Claude Scerri, and his daughter Donatella, partner of Oglive Busuttil. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Shakyra, Zack, Jake and Monique. He is also mourned by his brother Maurice Caruana and his wife Rose, his sister Antonella, widow of Salvatore Musu, his sister Elena Lautrup, his sister Maria Large and her husband Hugh, his in-laws, Frida Walker, Joseph Formosa Halt, widower of Dorothy, Liz and Noel Pace, Antoinette and Bernard Ciantar, Edward Gauci, widower of Rose, Rita and Lucio Caruana, nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, August 27, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 9.30am, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – HELENE, née Madiona. Today being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Ben, Carol, Sandra and Angele, and their respective families. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD – DR JOHN. Remembering our dear father today, being the anniversary of his death. His family

FABRI. In loving memory of MARY on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Her sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

NAUDI - Loving, happy and fond memories of perit LOUIS A NAUDI, of Madliena, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Nephews, nieces and all his family.

PIZZUTO. In loving memory of MABEL J., today being the 24th anniversary of her demise. Affectionately remembered by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FRANCES SAVONA née Rapinett Sixteen years since your passing and yet we miss you every day. Your gentle disposition and warm and loving nature can never be forgotten. Forever alive in our hearts and dreams. Your family in London and Malta too.

