Obituaries

GAUCI. On August 26, at St Catherine’s residence, CETTINA, of Paola, aged 95, passed away peacefully, joining her beloved late husband Victor Gauci. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Paul and his wife Valerie, Anna, widow of her late husband Alfredo Lucia, Charles and his wife Tania, Victor and his wife Luizette, Claire and her husband Ronald Zammit, her grandchildren Roberta, Julia, Maria, Marco, Matthias, Mickey, Paula, Nikki and Philippa, her great-grandchildren, her sisters, brothers-in-law and their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow Wednesday, August 28 at 8.30am at Paola parish church, followed by a private burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI LUCAS. On August 25, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANDA, aged 35, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Paul, her son Sam, her father Anthony and her mother Simone, her sister Bernice and her husband Simon, her parents-in-law Paul and his wife Josephine, brother-in-law Dirk and his wife Erika, nephews and nieces Kaylah, Francesca, Zara, Liam and Jack, other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28, at 7.30am for St Paul Shipwrecked collegiate church, Valletta, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Community Chest Fund and Puttinu Cares will be appreciated.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On August 25, VINCENZA née Micallef, passed away peacefully at the age of 66. She leaves to mourn her great loss her husband Ivan, her daughters Janis and husband Balint, Jasmine and Matias, Jessica, Julia and Cain and her grandson Adam, all her relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be held at 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 28 at St George’s Basilica, Victoria Gozo. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Forever cherished and in our hearts.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of CARMEL on the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Deeply missed and always remembered by his wife Martina and his son Henry-Paul, family and friends in Malta, France and abroad. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LOCKWOOD – CAROLINE CLARE HENRIETTA, née O’Connell. In memory of our youngest sister and the youngest of the Pullicino cousins, on the first anniversary of her death. May she rest in peace.

NAUDI. In ever loving memory of my brother EDWIN. His sister Tania, Peter Paul.

In Memoriam ALAN BROWN In loving memory of a dear son and brother on the 28th anniversary of his death at the young age of 25. Gone too soon but never forgotten. His father Vincent, his brothers Adrian and his wife Elaine, Julian and his wife Amanda, nieces Sara, Lisa and Ellie, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at St Mary's parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara.

