Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On August 2, at Villa Messina, Rabat, FRANCIS, aged 91, of Siġġiewi and residing in Santa Luċija, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Agnes, his children Josanne and Oscar Aquilina, Franco and Rosaire Saré, Michelle and Carmel Abela, his grandchildren Marie Claire, Annelise, Jean Paul, Nicholas, Krista, Elise and Alain, his sister Amelia Borg, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Villa Messina tomorrow, Monday, August 5, at 8.15am for St Pius X parish church, Santa Luċija, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BECK. PAUL, of Gżira, former director of Beck Graphics Limited, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 92. He leaves to mourn his loss his nieces, nephews, their spouses and their children, other relatives and friends. Funeral mass praesente cadavere will be held at the parish church of Mount Carmel, Gżira, on Thursday, August 8 at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BRINCAT. On August 2, Dr JOSEPH BRINCAT, of Marsa, aged 80, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rose Marie, his children Antonella Berry Brincat and her husband Brian, and Stephan Brincat and his wife Fiona, his grandchildren Raquel Berry and Amy Brincat, his sister Doris Schembri, widow of Gaetano Schembri, his brothers-in-law Dr John Buttigieg and his wife Rose and Dr Emmanuel Buttigieg and his wife Maria, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his late sister Monica. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, August 5, at 8.30am followed by a cortège at the Malta Labour Party headquarters in Ħamrun. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at St Publius parish church, Floriana, at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. A collection is not being planned at the service but online donations or cheques to the Malta Community Chest Fund are welcome. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Dame ELIZABETH ANNE CREMONA, widow of Chev. Dr Jaime H. Cremona, at home on July 31. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

CROCKFORD. On August 3, ANGELA, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her loving and devoted family. Angela will be forever loved and cherished by her husband Norbert, her sons Trevor and his wife Sarah, Jonathan and his wife Christine, Nicholas and his wife Gesa, her precious grandchildren Julia, Ben, Noah, Sam, Ella, Andy and Philippa, Antoinette, widow of her brother Richard, nephews and niece, her husband’s family, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, August 6, at 9am. Mass to celebrate Angela’s life will be said at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, at 9.30am followed by a private burial in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SERGE – ROSE MARIE, née Galdes. It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother on Monday, July 29, in Oshawa, Canada. Mom passed peacefully at the age of 88, predeceased only three months earlier by her dear husband Ronnie. She will be missed by her children Adrian (Linda), Anita (Joe), Alexandra (David), Joseph and John (Linda) as well as her “little ones” Amanda, Kevin, Danielle, Stephanie, Aurellia, Braelyn, Makayla and Eliana. She will also be missed by her loving brother Manfred and his family in Malta.

Requiem Mass

Mass in memory of JOSEPHINE FRENDO, née Zarb, who passed away two years ago, will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10 at 6.30pm at the parish of St Gregory, Sliema. Rest in peace dear Jo.

In Memoriam

CILIA – CETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, though you have been gone for 23 years, you are still so much alive for me as sisters carry each other in their hearts for ever. Your course in life, though short, was always charted with high ideals and love. I am thankful for precious memories, my priceless possessions that time can never destroy. Till we meet again, please watch over me. I love you. Your twin sister, Antoinette.

DEBONO – DAVID. In loving memory of a dear brother on the 13th anniversary of his demise. He remains always in our thoughts and prayers. Never forgotten by his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE MOORE – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, on the 18th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his daughter Anna, son-in-law John, grandson Peter Paul and his wife Joanne. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – GENIE. On her 15th anniversary. Fondly remembered, never forgotten. Pippo, Neil, Simon, Tina, Ivy, Bea, May, the Psaila and Swain families.

In loving memory of ALFRED CASSAR Wednesday, August 7 being the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever loved, cherished and deeply missed by his wife Mary, his children Mario, Massimo and Nadia and their respective spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7 at 8am at the collegiate parish church of St Paul Shipwrecked and at 8.30am and 6.15pm at the Jesuits church, Valletta. Lord, grant him eternal rest“Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day… No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts, you’re always there.”

The family of the late MALCOLM BELL who passed away on the 26th of July, announce that a memorial service with his ashes will be held at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Valletta, on Friday 9th August at 10.30am. He will always be loved and sorely missed by his wife Marlene, his son Callum and his wife Anya, his grandson Julius, his sister Arlene and his cousin Beryl, and his numerous friends in Malta and abroad. Lord, grant him eternal rest

MARY BONNICI, née Borg In loving memory of a dear mother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by her son Carmel and his wife Julie, her daughter Yvonne and her husband John, and her son Renzo, her grand-children David, Angie and her husband Antoine, Mireille, Daniel, Erika and her husband Jeremy, John and his wife Yanika, and Julia and her boyfriend Ian, great-grandchildren Ria, Maria, Sophie, Hollie, Ġannina and Luwiġi. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of dear ALFRED CEFAI 11.6.'41 - 3.8.'97 A beautiful memory dearer than gold of a husband and father whose worth can never be told. Always in our prayers Marlene, Veronica, Andrew

In loving memory of Tony Chetcuti sixteen years gone by and you're still very much a part of us his wife Carmen, his daughters Kristina and Nadja, and his grandchildren Pippa and Gigi "Close your eyes and you will see me among you Today and Tomorrow " - Khalil Gibran

PAWLU MIZZI on the fifth anniversary from his demise. A commemorative Mass will be celebrated on Monday 5 August 2024 at 6:00pm at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Always alive in the memory of his wife, Maria, his children, Annamaria, Ginette and Joseph, their spouses, children, relatives and friends.

In Memoriam JOHNNY NAVARRO In fondest memory of an affectionate father, grandfather, great-grandfather and an exceptional much-loved actor on the 27th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Never forgotten and deeply missed by his four daughters Gladys, Marlene, Marcelle, Valerie, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

JOSETTE TESTA 18.3.1937 - 4.8.2023 Sandra and Marie always remember Josette with much love, but especially today, the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Please remember Josette in your prayers. Please also remember Mary, Infantino, Cora, Therese, Henry and Anton. May they rest in the peace of the Lord

ANNA MARIA ZAMMIT 29/8/1955 – 3/8/2015 Loving and cherished memories of a special sister on the ninth anniversary of her departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by her siblings Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who reminded us there is so much to live for.

