Obituary

MICALLEF. On August 4, EMANUEL C., ex-Head Corporate Services at the Foundation of Medical Services, ex-Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and ex-Director of the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine, aged 82, passed away peacefully and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be remembered by his daughters Dr Louise and her husband Jason Gatt, Marie and her partner Raffaella, Sue and her husband Jonathan Armeni, his grandchildren Nicholas and his fiancée Francesca, Julian, Nathaniel, Maria and Nina, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves RoseVille Care Home, Attard, tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, for Attard parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate if instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Special thanks to all the staff at RoseVille Care Home for their dedication and care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – MAURICE, former Secretary General, UĦM. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and grandfather, today the 19th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Always remembered by his wife Maria, daughters Jacqueline, Sandra and her husband Ivan, grandchildren Silvio, Andrea, Stefano and Martina. May he rest in peace.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of our dear mother today, the 17th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Joanna Wallbank and Christine Muscat and their families. May she rest in peace.

MUSCAT – MARY ROSE, née Scerri. In loving memory of my sister, today the 17th anniversary of her death. Margaret.

SCERRI – NELLIE, née Spiteri Paris. In ever loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 30th anniversary of her demise. Michael, Babette and Erica.

VASSALLO – VICTOR F. In loving memory of a special and most beloved father and grandfather, on the fifth anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Victor and Susan, Franco and Laura, Stefan, Louiselle and Mark, and his treasured grandsons, Thomas and Ġanni. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

WISMAYER – ROLAND. In loving memory of a dear father on his third anniversary. May the Lord grant him eternal rest. Richard and Felicity.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.