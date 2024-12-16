Obituaries

BORG. On December 14, REGINA, left this earthly life to be welcomed into the loving embrace of the Lord. She goes to join her beloved husband Emanuel, and leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughter Miriam Christine, her treasured grandchildren Rio and Luna, family and friends. Funeral mass praesente cadavere will be said on Wednesday, December 18, at 4pm at the Maria Bambina basilica, Xagħra, Gozo, followed by interment at Xagħra cemetery. Heartfelt thanks go to all staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Ghigo Community Residence for their care during her last passage in life. May the Lord embrace her with His infinite love and everlasting peace.

FLAMINI. On December 12, ERNEST, passed away peacefully at home in Kent, England. He will be lovingly cherished and remembered by his wife Rita (née Lowell), his son Paul and daughters, Giulia and Andrea, along with five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. A celebration of his life will take place in the new year where his ashes and a tree will be planted in his name in a National Trust Forest.

Memorial mass

A mass for the repose of the soul of STEVEN SATARIANO, on the anniversary of his passing, will be celebrated today, Monday, December 16, at 6.30pm, at the Ursuline Sisters chapel, Karm Galea Street, Sliema. You are missed so much and will remain forever in our hearts. Mummy and daddy. The attendance of family and friends is welcome. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

De BRINCAT. Treasured memories of MARCETTE, a beloved sister, today the first anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in my thoughts and prayers, Bernadette.

PADOVANI. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, RONNIE, who passed away 11 years ago. Deeply missed and forever loved. His wife Lilian and children Adrian, Mariella, Robert, Richard, and their families. May he rest in peace.

SCHRANZ – JOAN. In sweet and loving memory of a dearly beloved sister on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Always in the thoughts and prayers of her sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCOTT – ALBERT and ANTIDA. In ever-loving memory of our dear family members. Deeply mourned and missed by the Pisani, Scott, Grima, Cassar, and Bonnici families. Today’s 6.30pm mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of their soul. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

In Memoriam MARIO CARUANA Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother who went to meet the Risen Lord on December 1, 2024. The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff of the Cardiac Medical Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and dedication and all those who in some way have been there at this sad time. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Loving you has changed my life Missing you did the same. Lord, grant him eternal rest

