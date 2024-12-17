Obituary

BORG. On December 14, REGINA left this earthly life to be welcomed into the loving embrace of the Lord. She goes to join her beloved husband Emanuel, and leaves to mourn her sad loss her daughter Miriam Christine, her treasured grandchildren Rio and Luna, family and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, December 18, at 4pm at the Maria Bambina basilica, Xagħra, Gozo, followed by interment at Xagħra cemetery. Heartfelt thanks go to all staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Ghigo Community Residence for their care during her last passage in life. May the Lord embrace her with His infinite love and everlasting peace.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT – GODFREY. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 49th anniversary of his demise. His sons Fr Joe, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandchildren Ivan and his wife Giulia, Ruth and her husband Robert Micallef and their families.

CALLEJA – IMELDA. In loving memory. The void you left seven years ago is still felt but the memories of a devoted, loving mother never fade. Mum rests in peace in the company of her beloved husband Julian and her son Arnold but is still deeply missed by her children and families Rupert and Lorraine, Edelweiss and Peter Ferry, and her grandchildren, Ryan, Bianca, Nicholas, Kimberley, Kieran and Nigel. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GULIA – Judge Emeritus OLIVER JOHN GULIA. In loving memory of our dear father on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MERCIECA – TANCRED. In ever loving memory of our dear papa, always in our thoughts and prayers, especially today his 20th anniversary. Please remember him in your prayers. May he rest in peace. Johanna and Caroline and their families.

MICALLEF BORG – TONY. A beloved husband and dedicated father so sadly missed but forever in our hearts and memories. Margaret, Elena, Adrienne, in-laws and grandchildren. Rest in peace.

MICALLEF BORG. Unfading memories of our beloved TONY on the 46th anniversary of his tragic loss. So sadly missed by his sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

PETRONI. In loving memory of ANNE on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her son Stephen, Ann and grandchildren Julian and Nicola. May she rest in peace.

ROSSIGNAUD. Treasured memories of our dearest mother HELEN, née Casolani, today being the 72nd year of her passing away. Her children Margaret, Martin, Edgar, Helen and M’Louise, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

ZAMMIT – EMMANUELA, née Bartolo, widow of the late Pio Eucharistico, unique mother of eight children, tomorrow on her 11th anniversary of her passing away and her birthday. Always treasured and loved throughout her 99 years. With fondest gratitude and prayers, your son Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – HELEN. In ever grateful and loving memory of our dear mother. Always in our hearts and prayers. M’Therese, George, Francis and John and their families.

Helen Farrugia and her family would like to thank Fr Maurice Abela and Fr Ivan Scicluna who concelebrated Mass for VINCENT FARRUGIA who went to meet the Risen Lord on November 17, 2024. Special thanks to all those who attended the funeral Mass, sent flowers, donations and offered their sympathy and condolences. Special appreciation to the hospital healthcare team and carers at Roseville Home. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Lija parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Notary SAMMY ABELA on the 47th anniversary from his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Carmen, his children and their spouses, grandchildren and numerous relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6pm at St Augustine church, Rabat. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of a dear mother EMMANUELA ZAMMIT (17.12.1914 - 17.12.2013). Fondly remembered and never forgotten by her son Joseph and his wife Nathalie and beloved grandchildren Alastair and Carolyn. A prayer is solicited.

CARMEN DE GABRIELE - Treasured and unfading memories of a very special wife, a devoted mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her husband Henry, her sons Louis, Mario, Franco and Christian and their families, brothers and sisters, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.