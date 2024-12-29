Diamond Wedding

Mr Godwin Camilleri and Miss Rita Degiovanni

The marriage took place 60 years ago on December 26, 1964, between Godwin and Rita at the MUSEUM Chapel in Blata l-Bajda. With love and gratitude from your children Karen and Kurt, together with Jesmond, and the grandchildren, Andrea, Katrina, Luigi, Mattea, Nina and Nikki. Wishing you continued blessings and happiness.

Obituaries

BONELLO. On December 26, JOSEPH, aged 75, from Kalkara residing in Fgura, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Jessie, his children Charles and Charmaine, John and Sarah, Marika and George, his grandchildren Bernice and Dean, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège will leave Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, December 30, for the parish church of Fgura where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA. On December 28, EPIFANIO, a MUSEUM member from Imqabba, aged 92, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Through him the Lord touched the lives of many, including several nephews and nieces, MUSEUM members, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 31 at 8am at Imqabba parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Imqabba cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to charitable institutions would be appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI – MARIA, daughter of Joseph and Olga née Vella, passed peacefully away on December 27 at the age of 76. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters Dun Anton, Josef, Connie and Marthese and their families. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 2.30pm at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. Your prayers are much appreciated. Donations in her memory may be made to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, B’Kara. Good Lord, gather her into your bosom.

In Memoriam

BORG. Cherished memories of my dearest mother ERSILIA on the 31st anniversary of her demise. Always in our prayers. Helen and family.

DIMECH – MARIE LOUISE, née Buttigieg. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the second anniversary of her passing away. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Annemarie and her husband Thomas, grandchildren Mia Rose and Mathis Lorenz, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DINGLI − In loving memory of MARY, today being the 12th anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GONZI – JOSEPH. In ever loving memory of a loving husband, father and grandfather, today the anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by his wife Rosemary, children Michael, Mariella and John, in-laws, grandchildren and all relatives and friends. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

PIROTTA – EMANUELA. Treasured memories of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 42nd anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALNITRO – JOSEPH. To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die. Always in our hearts. His family.

XUEREB – BICE. Treasured memories of a dear mother, today the 32nd anniversary of her demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In everlasting memory of JOE CALLEJA on the seventh anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord, December 28, 2017. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his children Edward and his wife Therese, Dorianne and her husband Stephen, and his grandchildren Katryona, Rebecca, Timothy, Luke Edward and Andrew, his sister May Pace and his brother Wilfred and their families. Forever in our daily thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JOSEPHINE MANGION (7.3.1919 – 29.12.2013). Today being the 11th anniversary of her demise brings treasured and unfading memories of a much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always so lovingly remembered by her daughters Simone and Adrienne, their husbands Raphael and Joe, and her treasured grandchildren Nicole, Martine and Simon. ‘Nothing lasts forever. What lives on are the love and precious memories we fondly treasure’.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.