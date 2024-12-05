Obituaries

BEZZINA. On December 3, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, LILIAN of Birkirkara, aged 77, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and never forgotten by her husband Paul, her two children Geoffrey and his wife Sylvann, Marylynn and her partner Gavin, her beloved grandchildren Gabrielle, Julian and Thomas, relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, December 5, for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, and Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all medical and nursing staff at the Palliative Care Unit, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

Rick Park

PARK. On December 2 at his residence in Mqabba, RICK, aged 72, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Kathleen, his children Naomi and her husband Michael, Rebecca and her partner Steve, Jesiccajoan and her husband Darell, Alli and her partner Zoe, his grandchildren Liam Richard, Bradley, Kazley, Mason, Whitney, Connor, Jessica, Toni, Anthony, Bonnie, Amabel Rose, Jackson and Michelle, his great-granddaughter Veronica, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws especially Barbara and Charles who were always together, their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves his residence tomorrow, Friday, December 6 at 1.40pm for St Mary’s parish church, Mqabba, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment at the Mqabba cemetery in the family grave. By request of the family instead of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Triq Adelaide Cini, Santa Venera, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. On December 1, at Mater Dei Hospital, OLGA, née Cassar, of Floriana, widow of Carmelo, aged 89, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Marisa, Michael and Pat, Ronald and Fawn, her grandchildren Kenneth and Michela, Michael and Stacey, Justin and Raisa, Rachel and Ronald, Ian and Ester, Francesca and Ramsey, her beloved great-grandchildren, her sisters Amy, Tessie and Edwidge, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, December 7, at 8.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DENARO – RONNIE. Fond memories of our dad on the 46th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Victor, Christiane and Helena.

DIMECH – MARISA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the third anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by her children Enzo, Antonella, Paul, Annamaria, Kristen and Francesca and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GREGORY. JOSEPHINE. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her passing into God’s eternally green and peaceful pastures.

We had the world

When we had you

A world of love

And happiness too

Now silent thoughts

And many a tear

Yet we feel your presence and ever so near.

Forever in our hearts and prayers. Walter and Joanna, Cecilia and Godfrey, Francis and Nana, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rest in eternal peace.

INGUANEZ – NELLY. With fond memories of a beloved mother on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by John, Darlene, Nicholas, family and friends.

