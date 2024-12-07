In Memoriam

BARTOLO. Treasured memories of our dearest father LINO who passed to eternal life 44 years ago today. So lovingly remembered, so sadly missed but forever in our hearts. Marthese, Godwin, Neil, Annalise, Pasquale and his great-grandchildren Elijah and Phoebe. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DEBONO – THOMAS. A dear father fondly remembered on the 48th anniversary of his demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

PORTELLI. In loving memory of MIRIAM on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always loved and remembered by her husband Frans, her sisters Lina and Lilian, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam LINO BARTOLO In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the 44th anniversary of his demise Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Maria Assunta, son Raymond and wife Clementine and grandchildren Jake and Mattea. Never forgotten and always in our prayers. Gone yet never forgotten, although we are apart your spirit lives within us, Forever in our hearts, forever in our thoughts for we know that no matter what, you will always be with us.

