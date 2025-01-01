Obituaries

CACHIA. In loving memory of CARMELO who on December 29, at the age of 86, went to meet the Risen Lord. He will be cherished by his wife Rosa, his children Frankie, Therese and Pierre, in-laws, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, at 9am, at Żejtun parish church. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. On December 30, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, DAVID, aged 73, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Joined in eternal rest by his beloved grandson Noah, his parents Walter and Hilda, his brother Desmond and his late wife Margaret. Always in the hearts of his son Nick and his wife Iveta, his daughter Kathleen and her husband Ricardo, his beloved grandchildren Alex, Lilia, Daniel and Sidney, his partner Joanna, his siblings Patricia, Valerie, Mark and their respective families, other relatives and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, at 9am, at St Julian’s parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASOLANI. On December 30, at the venerable age of 81, WALTER, son of the late Edgar Casolani and Maria, née Anastasi, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Ian and grandson Max, his daughter Dianne and Anthony and granddaughters Sasha, Mattea and Alex, his sister Bertha and her husband David Radmilli, his nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, January 3, at 12.15pm, for St Julian’s parish church where a funeral mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 1pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Embrace Diversity (VO) will be greatly appreciated (Tel. 2141 7715/9965 8996, e-mail: info@embracediversitymalta.com). May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DELIA. On Tuesday, December 31, at Loyola House, Naxxar, Fr CARMEL DELIA, SJ, aged 87, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brethren in the Society of Jesus in Malta, his brother Fr Ambrog, OSA, his sister Maria Scerri, wife of Michael, Marthese Ciantar and family, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, at 8.30am, at Loyola House, 38, Marquis Scicluna Street, Naxxar, followed by interment at the parish cemetery in Naxxar. No flowers by request but donations to the Jesuit Infirmary for aged and sick Jesuit Fathers and Brothers will be greatly appreciated. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord.

FENECH. On December 28, CARMELO, ex-Radio Technician (Civil Aviation), of Mosta, residing in Balzan, widower of Angele, aged 91, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his children Hector and his wife Patricia and Marthese and her husband Herman Cini, his grandchildren Justin and Kristina, his sisters Rosie, widow of Kelinu, Agnes and her husband Charlie, his brothers Jimmy and his wife Miriam and Michael and his wife Vicky, other nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, at 7.45am, for the basilica of Santa Maria, Mosta, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. Treasured memories of JOHN on the 14th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, his wife Riccarda, his sons Charles and Margaret, Raymond and Rita, Silvio and Patricia, Anton and Karen, Joseph and Elizabeth, his daughter Johanna and Antoine, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CARUANA. In loving memory of JOAN on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her husband Albert, her children Christopher, Doranne and Peter and their families, other relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

CIAPPARA – ALFRED. In memory of a loving husband and a dear father, today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts, his wife Hilda, his daughters, Corinne, Stephanie and Daniela, their husbands, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ELLUL – DOREEN. Fond and treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip and Emma, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ELLUL SULLIVAN. In loving and everlasting memory of our dearly beloved father LOUIS on the 33rd anniversary of his demise. So dearly missed and fondly remembered by his children Paul, George, Marie and their families. O loving Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – ALBERT who went to meet the Risen Lord on January 1, 2016, at the age of 88. Always loved and remembered by his children Mona and her husband Paul, Donald, his grandchildren Larissa, Benjamin and Danila, Nikki and Luke, Yanika and Andrew, Justin and Marie Claire, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – Fr JOHN VINCENT GATT, SJ. On the 18th anniversary of his death. A much loved brother, uncle, great uncle and teacher. His sister Marie Therese Camilleri and all the family.

LAURENTI – FRANCIS X. In everlasting memory of our beloved Frans on his ninth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mary, Victor and M’Lourdes, Bernadette and Frank, Lara, Benedicta, Francesca, Andrew. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK – MATTHEW, 1.1.2015. Dearest Matthew, rejoice eternally in God’s loving embrace, while I treasure you forever in my heart. So far and yet so close. Nanna Tina.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Not a single day passes that you are not in our thoughts. We cherish the beautiful memories we have of you. Erika and your cousins James, Jonathan, Chrissa and Andrew.

MEILAK. In loving memory of our dearest MATTHEW on the 10th anniversary of his tragic demise. Sadly missed by his aunt Danielle and cousins Julian, Sean and Elena. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEILAK – MATTHEW. Gone too soon, but you will always live in our hearts, dearest Matthew. Family Psaila.

MEILAK. In loving memory of a dear friend, MATTHEW, who was taken away from us 10 years ago today.

If tears could build a stairway

And memories were a lane

We would walk right up to heaven

And bring you back again.

Alex Scerri Herrera.

PORTANIER. Treasured memories of our dear father FRANCIS on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his children Edwina, George, Marie Claire, Louisette and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN. In ever loving memory of FRANK who passed away 47 years ago today. Always remembered by Charles, Louise, Mark and Francesca.

CARMELA CAMILLERI. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Much loved and deeply missed by her children Anna, Rita, Aldo, Phyllis, Mario, Joseph, Paul and Dorothy, their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace. We miss you mum.

MEILAK - In loving memory of our beloved MATTHEW on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered and deeply missed by his grandparents Tania and Martin Vassallo, his aunt and uncle Baudina and John and his cousins.

In loving memory of MATTHEW MEILAK (LL.B; Dip. Notary Public) on the 10th anniversary of his passing to eternal life (30.8.1992-1.1.2015). There is a place in our hearts no one can fill; We treasure our memories; And move on with you; Constantly in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace dear Matthew, Mamà, Papà and Bea.