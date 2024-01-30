Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On January 26, CHARLES, widower of Mary née Griscti, aged 96, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loving and an inspiration to all. He will be greatly missed by his children Isabelle, widow of Ray Avallone, Brian and Doreen, Mark and Raffaella, Edward and Beatrice; his grandchildren Becky and Federico, Lisa and Alex, Matthew, Daniel, Sarah and Mike, Leah, Emma, Alisha; his great-grandchildren Luca, Mia and Hannah; his sister Eunice, sister-in-law Lillian and their families; his carer Julie, other relatives and friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31, at St Augustine’s parish church, Valletta, at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to the nurses, doctors, carers and staff at Ward M3 Mater Dei.

Michael Mifsud

MIFSUD. On January 26, MICHAEL of Sliema, aged 60, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Liliana and precious daughters, Sarah, Susannah and Sophie, and their respective partners, his mother, Eileen and partner Denis, his sister Clare and brother Kevin and their respective partners, his parents-in-law, Arthur and Lina Sammut, brothers-in-law, Anthony, Joseph, Andrew and their respective partners, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held at Santwarju Ġesù Ħniena Divina, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31 at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Michael loved life and we would love to honour him with a touch of colour on the day. Should anyone wish to make a donation in his name, the family have chosen the charities of Puttinu Cares and Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of LUCIENNE on the second anniversary of her demise. Love preserved in memories is love that lasts eternally. Greatly and sadly missed by her husband Anthony, her children Fiona and Luigi and their respective families, relatives and friends. A mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the church of the Risen Christ, Pembroke. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FABRI – JOSEPH. Today the 21st anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His sons Alfred, Robert and Noel and their families.

ZARB. In loving memory of CARMEL, a dear husband, father, and grandfather, on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Antoinette, his sons and daughters and their families. Kindly remember him in your prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.