Obituaries

BRISCOE. On July 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, GERALD, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his children Karen and her husband Neil, Peter and his wife Julie, Joanne and her husband Louis, and David, his grandchildren Jonathan and his wife Stacey, Patrick and his wife Tara, Stephanie, Luisa and her husband Anselmo, Edwina and Francesca, his great-grandchildren Olivia and Toby, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, July 16, at 8.15am for St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family gratefully acknowledge all the help, kindness and attention given by the medical and support staff at Mater Dei. Donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MALONE REDMOND RUGGIER. With great sadness we announce the loss of TANYA, née Ruggier, who passed away on June 18 in California, USA, aged 83. Dearly missed by her husband Patrick, her brother Oliver Ruggier, sister Cynthia Ruggier, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Now in God’s care.

MARTIN. On July 13, ALFRED, aged 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Janet, his son Ivan and his wife Serena, and his daughter Brogan. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother Charles and his wife Antoinette, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, at Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, at 8am followed by interment at the Divine Mercy cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DE DOMENICO – ANTHONY. In loving memory of our dear father Tony on the 38th anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace. Madliene, Toots, Lizzy, Sandy and Nathalie.

DIACONO – MARY, née Sciriha. In ever loving memory of our dear mother and nanna, today the 31st anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Stella and George and her grandchildren Maria, Manos, Franky and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FERRANTE DARBOIS – MINKA. In loving memory of our dear mother. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by her four daughters and respected family. May she rest in peace.

MONTANARO. In loving memory of our beloved mother ELVIRA, Saturday, July 13, being the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts, thoughts and prayer. Fondly remembered by her children and grandchildren.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dear father EDWARD JOHN who passed away to eternal life on July 14, 1986. Fondly remembered and ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Amy, Freda, and Joanna and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – MARIA VICTORIA, née Attard. Remembering our dear mother with much love and gratitude. Audrey and Mildred.

PACE-BONELLO. Remembering with much love and affection our dearest mother RINA, July 16 being the 13th anniversary of her passing. Always loved, missed and in our hearts and never forgotten by her children, Brian and Jane, Anna and Bernd, and Pat, widow of her son Henry, and her grandchildren. Rest in peace.

Cherished and unfading memories of our dear SAVIOUR VELLA Saturday, July 13, 2024 being the 12th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed by his wife Mary, his daughter Josette, his son Simon and his wife Stefania, his beloved grandchildren Mark and Matthew, his sister Mary and brother Alfred. Lord keep him in Your loving arms

In sweet remembrance VICTORIA BONELLO 12.12.1945 - 20.7.2011July 20 being the 13th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Christ. They say that time Heals a broken heart,But time has stood still Since we’ve been apart. Fondly remembered by her loving husband Joe, her daughters Bernadette and Joanna, her sons-in-law Fabio and Kevin, and her treasured granddaughters Francesca and Andrea, her brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters-in-law, their spouses, other relatives and friends.A Mass for the respose of her soul will be celebrated on Friday, July 19 at 6.30pmat St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ. You are cordially invited to attend and remember her in your prayers

Thérèse Gatt née Wirth Mummy, nanna, nanna buz. Miss you always! Remember her in your thoughts and prayers today being the day of her passing. Vivian, Stephen, Lawrence, Elena, Joanna and their respective family members.

MARIA ASSUNTA VELLA In memory of a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who met the Risen Lord on June 22, 2024. Always loved, never forgotten and forever missed by her son Aldo, her daughter Nadia Anastasi, her daughter-in-law Lynette, widow of her son Notary Angelo Vella, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They would like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated and all those who attended the funeral Mass, sent flowers and offered donations. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

