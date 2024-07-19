Obituaries

BONANNO. On July 17, at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital, SALVINA, of Siġġiewi, aged 72, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her brothers and their spouses, her sister, nephews and nieces and their respective spouses, her great-nephews, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 19, at 3.15pm for Siġġiewi parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Siġġiewi cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI. On July 13, MAY, née Zammit Marmara, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph and by her daughter Ziana. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her children Josette, wife of Paul Gambina, Moira, wife of Anthony La Ferla, Jennifer, wife of Emi Farrugia, Anne, Noel and his wife Marilde, Christopher and his wife Mariel, Jackie, wife of Mario Azzopardi and Benny, wife of Pablo Aracil Escoda, and her late daughter Ziana’s spouse Gerry Barrett, her grandchildren, Petra, Simon, Thomas, Karl, June, Karine, Justine, Aaron, Leon, Gaby, Kyle, Bettina, Andrea, Katrina, Dylan and Heather, her great-grandchildren, her relatives Edna and Edward Galea, Donald and Kim Zammit Marmara, Mary Portanier Mifsud, Vicky Vidal, Margaret Micallef, Annie Gauci and her dear friend Grace Walker, her carer Jay, nephews and nieces. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, July 19 at 8.15am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. On July 17, at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, JOSEPH, passed away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Chris and his wife Elaine, Keith and his wife Lorraine, his daughter Maria and her husband Alfred Pisani, Denise, widow of his son Steven, and his beloved grandchildren Mark, Michael, Francesca, Lisa, Alexandra, Marcus, Nicholas, Gabriella, Nigel and Rebecca. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brother John, his sister Ena and her husband Edwin Mifsud, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, July 20 at 8.30am at Iklin parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SMITH. A celebration of life for DAVID ALLAN, who passed away on July 4, aged 84, will be held at St Andrew’s Scots Church in Valletta on Sunday, July 21, at 11.15am. Dianne and Celine would appreciate your attendance.

VELLA BONDIN. On July 18, brothers JOSEPH and JOHN, both passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, leaving this world to meet each other and Our Lord at heaven’s doors. They will be greatly missed by their families, John’s wife Grace, his children Catherine, Claire and her husband Alex Rizzo, James and his wife Anita, his grandchildren, Luke and his fiancée Noemi, Alison and Elena; their sisters Sr Pasqualina of the Dominican Order, Rita and her husband Francis Spina, their sons Claudio and his wife Shirley and Sandro and his wife Stefania, their brother Anthony, his wife Cynthia and their children Mark and his wife Lisa, Angele and her husband Andrew, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Catherine’s Home, Attard, and Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Saturday, July 20 for Santa Venera parish church where a joint Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by burial in the family graves at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The families would appreciate if, instead of flowers, donations are made to Hospice Malta, Balzan. Lord, grant them eternal rest. The families would like to thank the Dominican Sisters and dedicated carers and staff at St Catherine’s Home and the doctors, nurses and carers at Mater Dei Hospital for the support and care shown during these difficult moments.

In Memoriam

LICARI – TARA MALOU, 15.2.1999-19.7.2016. In loving and unfading memory of Tara Malou on the eighth anniversary since you were called to eternal life. You are forever in our hearts. Dad, mum, Gabriel, Timothy and Samuel. Mass for the repose of Tara’s soul will be said today at 6.30pm at St Dominic’s church, Rabat.

MICALLEF. In ever loving memory of our dear ANN, on the third anniversary since her passing to eternal life. So deeply missed and forever in our hearts, we thank God for having loved her in life and pray that she will continue to walk with us in spirit every day of our lives. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Her daughters Antoinette and Philip Caruana, Elizabeth, widow of Louis Olivieri and her grandchildren Maria and Thomas, and Luca and Catriona.

PACE – ROSE, née Psaila. Remembering our dear mother with love and gratitude. Amy and Achilles. May she rest in peace.

In fond memory of MARIA TABONE Today, July19 the sixth anniversary of her demise Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her children, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother and sisters and in-laws Kindly remember her in your prayers

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.