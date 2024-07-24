Obituaries

Miriam Scicluna

SCICLUNA. On Monday, July 22, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MIRIAM, née Scicluna, aged 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband of 70 years, Joseph; her children Christine, Mark, Catherine, Geraldine and her husband David Rizzo, and Bernadine; her grandchildren Dwayne and his wife Kristine Mærkedahl Jensen, Denise and her partner, Jamison Kiner, Gabriel, Martina and her fiancé Gianni Selvaggi, and Isabelle; and her beautiful great-granddaughter Luna Mærkedahl Mamo; her sister, Therese Falzon, and her brothers, Anthony and Ronnie and his wife Carol, her many nephews and nieces, her numerous cousins and other relatives and friends. For those who wish to attend, the funeral Mass will be celebrated at the parish church of the Annunciation of Our Lady, Balzan, on Friday, July 26, at 8.30am, followed by a private family burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. We would like to thank all the family and friends for their support during these difficult times. We would also like to give special thanks to the most wonderful staff and the resident GP at Casa Antonia, Balzan, and the very caring doctors, nurses and staff at Orthopaedics Ward 1 at Mater Dei Hospital, as well as those at the Rehabilitation Ward 9 at Karin Grech Hospital. We would also like to wholeheartedly thank the very dedicated and very special medical staff of Hospice Malta.

WALKER. On July 21, SIMON ARTHUR, aged 73, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by his husband Martin Azzopardi, his twin sisters Mandy Saunders and Louise Cooper, his in-laws Carmen and Anthony Azzopardi, Carmen and Tony Foland, Maryrose and Noel Azzopardi and numerous nephews and nieces in the UK and Malta. Also to his dedicated carers Romnick, Paolo and Adrian. The funeral will take place on Friday, July 26, at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 11am. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn and Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of MYRIAM on the 11th anniversary of her death. Always loved and missed by Robert and Christa, Iona and John and her grandchildren.

ATTARD – HELMA, née Gollcher. In ever loving memory of a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

BONGIOVANNI – ROBERT, 1911-1988. A beloved father and grandfather on his anniversary. Happy childhood memories and unforgettable adult happy days at the beach where he passed. Always in the hearts of his daughters Maria, Tonia, Liz, Liliana and Sandra and their families. May he rest in peace.

GALEA. Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother, CECILIA, on the 23rd anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Paul, Antoinette and her husband Emanuel, Angelic and his wife Dorothy, her grandchildren Keith and Kurt, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

RAGONESI. In loving memory of our dear ANDRE on the first anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed, never forgotten. Tania, Anita, Roberto, Joanna, Carlo and their families. The 6.30pm Mass at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, will be offered for his soul. May he rest in peace.

WINSTON HASSALL On July 22, the Valletta well known artist, aged 75, passed away peacefully. He will always be loved and remembered by all who knew him. The funeral will take place on Friday, July 26, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am. Gone but never forgotten. Rest in peace dear Winston

