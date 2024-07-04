Obituaries

KINGSWELL. On June 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, Sister BERNARDINA, of the Dominican Sisters, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Gemma Kingswell, the Dominican Sisters, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be held this Saturday, July 6, at 8.30am at the Apap Institute Home chapel, St Venera, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PISANI – RAYMOND of Sliema, passed away suddenly to eternal life, aged 69. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his dear children Luca and Francesca, their mother Roberta, his brothers and sisters – Anthony, Angela, John, Madeleine, Diana and Theresa, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Friday, July 5, at 2pm, at St Gregory the Great parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PRECA. On July 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, YVONNE, of Sliema, aged 85, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Anthony, her children Nathalia, Daniela and Adrian Bonello, Claudia and her partner Fabien Vella, her grandchildren Martina, Timothy and his girlfriend Emma Bugeja, her brother Wilfred and Theresa Falzon, her nieces and nephew, Ingrid and Beppe, Helina and Christian, Peter, Charmaine, Rowena and Petra, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, July 6, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SPITERI. On June 15, JOSEPH of Guardamangia, widower of Maria, née Borg, aged 97, former manager at Phoenicia Hotel and former Head of Catering School, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Monica and her husband David Silverstone, Ray and his wife Anna, Patrick and his wife Lorna, his beloved grandchildren Nicholas and his wife Janice, Jonathan and his wife Paula, Sacha, Sebastian, Luisa and Arabella, his great-granddaughters Sylvie and Sophie, his brothers and sisters Dolly, John, Albert and Tessie, their families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, July 6, at 7.30am, for Our Lady of Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG NICOLAS. In loving memory of our dearest granddaughter KIM. You are forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Nanna Jo and Nannu Tony.

BORG NICOLAS. Remembering KIM on the third anniversary of her passing, a beautiful soul who still lives on within us. Nickie, Pablo, Rafa, Paco and Blanca.

BORG NICOLAS – KIM. In loving memory of our dearest niece and cousin on her third anniversary. Forever in our hearts. Matthew, Lisa, Amy and Sophie.

MANARA – MARIA. Treasured memories of our beloved mother who died on July 4, 1985. Liana and Victor, Mireille and Norman, Edward.

