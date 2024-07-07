Birthday Greetings

Happy birthday to MARIA GRECH, an amazing wife and an awesome mother, from your husband Stephen, your daughters Andrea, Rachelle and Gillian and their respective partners Andrew, Dylan and Jake.

Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On July 4, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUISA, aged 88, from Rabat, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her husband Anthony, her children Margaret and her husband Roderick, Mariella and her husband Richard, Ray and his late wife Simone, her grandchildren Lara, Serena, Elena, Michela, Luca, and David, their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren Sam, Matteo and Timmy Elic, her in-laws and their respective families, nephews and nieces, as well as other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, at 3.45pm for St Paul’s Basilica, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at Sta Margherita Cemetery, Rabat, in the family grave. No flowers by request but donations to Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the doctors and staff in Surgical Ward 2 at Mater Dei, as well as the staff at Villa Messina for their dedication and all the help they gave Luisa. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DANDRIA. On July 2, TONY, aged 83, passed away in Melbourne, Australia. He died peacefully surrounded by his family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his devoted wife Miriam, née Schembri, his children Shaun, Sylvia and Catherine and their families, his brother David and his wife Michèle, his sister Moira and her husband Maurice Tabone, his brother-in-law John Camilleri, other in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ATTARD – WILLIAM. In loving memory of a true gentleman, today the 15th anniversary of his passing. Martyn, Seda and Mira-Helma.

CALAMATTA. Treasured memories of our beloved ALFRED on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his wife Janis, his daughter Gabie, his son Nick and Diana and his adored grandchildren Max, Marcus and Federica. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed. A mass for the repose of his soul will be offered today, 7th July, at 6pm, at Żurrieq parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI. Treasured memories of HELEN, a beloved mother, today the 28th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered in my thoughts and prayers, Odette.

DELICATA. Much cherished and never fading memories of our beloved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents CARMEN and FRANCIS on the 15th and 42nd anniversary of their demise. Time passes but our memories never fade. We remember you always with immense love and gratitude and you are forever in prayers. Your children and their families.

PACE – MARY, née Antignolo. On the 12th anniversary of her death. Sorely missed by Pamela, Elizabeth and George.

PULLICINO. Treasured memories of our dear mother JANE on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Patricia, Sandra and Edward and grandchildren Kristine, Nicola and Gillian. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – MARSHA. Remembering her on the second anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Andrew and Sharon, Maria and Keith and grandchildren Angela, Elena, Jenny and James. May she rest in peace.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of HARRY on the 16th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Rose and family.

The Cremona family would like to sincerely thank Fr Brendan Gatt who celebrated the funeral Mass, as well as relatives, friends and all those who attended the Mass, sent flowers, cards and messages, or in any way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of Dr ENA CREMONA a much beloved mother and grandmother who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 24, 2024. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of HERMANN ELLUL from Ħamrun on the first year of his demise Loved and missed beyond measure by his husband Noel and his family, his surviving brothers and sisters, and all their children. He is also dearly missed by his many friends, on whom his life has left a beautiful impact, and a sense of loss A Mass for his repose will be said today, Sunday, July 7, at 6pm at St Mary’s parish church, Gudja

In loving memory of JOE PORTANIER on the second anniversary of his demise, July 11, 2022 Those we love don’t go away They walk beside us every day, No longer in our lives to share But in our hearts you’re always there Deeply missed by his wife Helen, his children Alex, Tanya, Mark and Martin and their families Lord, grant him eternal rest

