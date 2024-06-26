Obituary

ZAMMIT. On June 25, MARIUCCIA, of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 73, passed away peacefully and surrounded by all her family. She will always be loved and missed by her husband Joe, her children Kenneth and his wife Marie, Kirsten and her husband Matthew, her precious granddaughters Emily, Natalie, Gemma and Elizabeth, her siblings Peter, Henrietta, Susan, widow of George, Sergio, and their families, her in-laws and their families, other relatives, her fellow artists, and friends. A Mass to celebrate her joyful life will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, at 9.15am, at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would appreciate it if, instead of flowers, donations are made to Puttinu Cares Foundation. Lord, grant her eternal rest. “She lives on in us.”

In Memoriam

BIANCO – KARM. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved husband and father on the fourth anniversary of his demise.

Days will pass

And turn into years

But we will always

Remember him with silent tears.

Forever in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. His wife Josette and his children, Marc, Francesca, Matthew and Francesca, Michaela and Keith. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

PACE ROSS. In loving memory of GEORGE, a beloved husband and father, on the 19th anniversary of his death. Emily, Michael and Lucienne, David and Yvette, Peter and Mireille.

SCERRI – JOSEPHINE, née Gatt. In loving memory of my mother, today the 18th anniversary of her death. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Margaret.

