Obituary

WARRINGTON. On June 5, VERONICA, née Sultana, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Karen and Nadine and her partner Katrin, her brothers Henry Sultana and his wife Mary Louise and Donald Sultana, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said on Saturday, June 8 at 1.30pm at Pembroke parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA – EDWARD. Treasured memories of a beloved brother and brother-in-law, today the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed and remembered with love. Rosary, Phyllis and Nikki. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 7pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema.

CALLEJA – NOYLA. In loving memory of my dear mother. Forever in my heart. Johanna.

GATT – Major JOE GATT. Today the 44th anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Fondly remembered with love and prayers. Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

