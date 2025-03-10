Obituaries

BUHAGIAR. On March 6, WILLIAM, ex-senior pharmacy technician, Government Medical Stores Laboratory, aged 94, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his daughter Dorianne and her husband Max Borg Millo, his beloved grandchildren Daniel and his wife Ella, and Michael, his brother Anthony and his wife Carmen, and other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul residence, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 11, at 1pm, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital and of St Vincent de Paul Residence for their dedication and constant care.

HATHAWAY. On March 7, JOSEPHINE, known as Angela, of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Michael, in-laws, cousins and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 11, at 8.45am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema where Mass præsente cadavere will be held at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares and RSPCA are appreciated.

TORTELL. On March 8, PETER GEORGE, aged 89, passed away peacefully at his residence and is now reunited with his beloved wife Louise and son Simon. He will always be loved and cherished by Angela and her husband Kenneth, John and his wife Aida, Silvana, his grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica and Marcus, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina and Ana, his great-grandchildren, his dedicated carer Sherwin, all his relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, March 11, at 9.30am for the Jesus of Nazareth parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta and Puttinu Cares Foundation are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CARUANA CURRAN – MAURICE, deceased March 10, 2015. In memory of our most beloved papa on the 10th anniversary of his death. Always missed and never forgotten. His daughter Simone Mizzi and her husband Kenneth, his grandchildren Matthew, Simon and Jonathan and their families, his wife Ċettina Caruana Curran and her family. Do not mourn for me, brethren. In heaven I pray for you and as on Earth I am still with you. St Bonaventure.

CARUANA CURRAN – Judge MAURICE CARUANA CURRAN, deceased March 10, 2015. In memory of Din l-Art Ħelwa’s founder president on the 10th anniversary of his demise. His vision to protect and save Malta’s beauty and his altruistic spirit remain an inspiration and driving force for all who love Malta. From the council and volunteers of Din l-Art Ħelwa now in the 60th year since its foundation.

CURMI. In memory of our beloved mother ROSE, née Martin, who together with our late father George lovingly raised an exemplary and united family of six children. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers, especially today the 19th anniversary of her calling to eternal life. Ann, Michael, Margaret, Robert, Julian and Stephen, and their families. “May the Lord enfold them in His mercy, may they find eternal life.”

HERSEY. In loving and unfading memory of DORIS, today the 13th anniversary of her passing away. Her son Mark, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Tomorrow’s 6.30pm Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LEAN – PHILIP. In loving memory of a beloved husband and wonderful father, today the 19th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Never forgotten and always in our hearts. Vivien, Edward and Francesca.

MARTIN. In loving memory of ROSE, today, the third anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by her daughters Josette and Angele, and her sons Edward, William and Peter, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MICALLEF – Dr MARK ANTHONY MICALLEF, LL.D. Treasured memories of a caring and devoted brother and uncle on the fourth anniversary of him being called to Our Lord. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by Rachelle and Martin, Emma and Roman, James and Stephanie and John. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

PULÈ – MATTHIAS –10.03.1984. Loving memories of our dear father, who passed away 41 years ago. Sadly missed and always in our thoughts and prayers, Alfred and his wife Jocelyn and Raymond. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of ANTOINE, today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Christine, Adrian and Martina, Michael, Joanna and Albert, and grandchildren.

WARRINGTON – Col THOMAS WARRINGTON, L/RAMC. In loving memory of a wonderful father, grandfather on the 31st anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his daughters Anne, widow of Victor Grech, and Rosalind, widow of Jovin Rausi, his grandchildren Nigel, Teresa and Victoria, and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of EDWARD BORG who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 10, 2018. Always loved and never forgotten by his parents Marthese and Joe, his sister Angele and her husband Paul Jones, nephews Ben, Leo and Yan, uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest Masses in his memory will be celebrated in various churches.