Obituaries

LIVINGSTONE OF BACHUIL – VALERIE. Valerie, Madam Livingstone of Bachuil, née Collins, died peacefully at home at the age of 98 on the Isle of Lismore, Argyll, Scotland, on Tuesday, February 25. Valerie was the beloved wife of the late Alastair Livingstone of Bachuil, Baron of Bachuil, mother to Niall, Deirdre (Dee), Catriona, Morag and Sandy, and grandmother and great-grandmother. A funeral service will take place at the Cathedral Church of St Moluag on the Isle of Lismore at 1pm on Friday, March 14. Family flowers only. Donations to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance https://donate.scaa.org.uk/campaign/scaa/

MIZZI. On March 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, LOUIS, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Veronica, his daughters Joanna and her husband Paul, Tanya and her husband Anthony, his grandsons Julian, Timmy, Luke and Ryan, his sisters Tessie, Violet and Evelyn and their respective families, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, March 12, at 2.30pm, at Mosta parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TORTELL. On March 8, PETER GEORGE, aged 89, passed away peacefully at his residence and is now reunited with his beloved wife Louise and son Simon. He will always be loved and cherished by Angela and her husband Kenneth, John and his wife Aida, Silvana, his grandchildren Nicholas and Olivia, Gareth and Maria, Jessica and Marcus, Elena and Sebastian, Tricia, Alexandra, Christina and Ana, his great-grandchildren, his dedicated carer Sherwin, all his relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, March 11, at 9.30am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, St Venera, and Puttinu Cares Foundation are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA. In loving memory of GEORGE on the first anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Patricia and son Christopher, his brother Tony, his sisters-in-law Adelaide and Alice, and all his family. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. A memorial Mass will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AQUILINA. In loving memory of JOE on the 43rd anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His daughter Alice, her husband Pierre Farrugia, granddaughters Emma and Paula, relatives and friends.

ARRIGO – EDGAR. Fond and grateful memories of a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather on his sixth anniversary. Always in our thoughts and sadly missed by his wife Alice, children Anita and Robert, Julia and Mark, Simon and Steffi, Mark and Becky and his much loved grandchildren Luke, Benji, Emma, Michaela and Amira. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR PULLICINO. In loving memory of our beloved parents ĠUŻÈ and CELINE on the 20th and 10th anniversary of their death. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by their children Victor, Rachel and Louis, in-laws and grandchildren. May they rest in peace.

CRISTINA – CARMEN. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by her children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and her beloved grandchildren.

GRIMA – Dr WILLIAM GRIMA, MD. Wonderful memories of a very dear father and nannu on the 42nd anniversary of his death. Mary Ann, Paul, Franca, Philip, Joe and their families. Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – Dr JOSEPH MIFSUD, LL.D, and EVELYN, née Gambin, who faithfully departed this life on March 11, 1984, and March 15, 1986, respectively. Fondly remembered by family and friends.

SALOMONE. In loving memory of CATHERINE (Kitty), a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 35th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and never forgotten by her children Mary and Jeffrey Scorey, John and Mona, Carmen and Tony Pulis, and their families. Sacred heart of Jesus, keep her in your care.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. On the 11th anniversary of her passing into eternal life and into the arms of the Lord. Gone but will never be forgotten. Constantly in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Forever missed by mummy and Simone, Vikki and Paul, Patty, Roger and Maxine and all her family. May our dearest Anna rest in peace.

VELLA – ANNA, née Zammit. A precious flower gone from our midst 11 years ago today. Always remembered by her aunts Rosanne, Gloria, Massie and all her cousins. Rest in peace dearest Anna.

In loving memory of Mario Wismayer on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Lina, his daughter Anna Maria, his son Paul and his wife Ariane and his grandson Christian. Forever in our hearts and prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at the St. Julian's parish church, at 6.30pm. Lord, grant him eternal rest

