Obituary

MICALLEF. On March 15, JOSEF, aged 91, from Ħamrun residing in Fgura, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Jane, his daughter Fleur and her husband Jonathan, his grandchildren Stefano and his girlfriend Manwela, and Luana, his sisters Maryanne and her husband Manwel Brincat, Julie and her husband Philip Fenech, Iris wife of his late brother Romeo, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 18 at 7am for the parish church of Our Lady of Sorrows, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank Casa Serena management, nurses and carers for their excellent dedication and care.

In Memoriam

HOLLAND. In loving memory of JOHN, today the second anniversary of his passing. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret, grandchildren Annabel, David and his wife Julia, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ANTHONY BEZZINA (13.11.1948 – 15.3.2021). Treasured memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his wife Maria, Juliana and her husband Kevin, Ranier and his wife Alexia, grandchildren Lara, Nicholas and Giulia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

To Thank

The beloved family of THERESA CHETCUTI GANADO would like to thank all medical staff, consultants, doctors and nurses who tenderly cared for our dear Theresa. They would like to thank the clergy, family and friends who attended the funeral mass, sent cards and flowers. Your support, kindness, presence and thoughtful gestures brought us great comfort and strength. May the Lord grant her eternal peace.

