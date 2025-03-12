2025 is a milestone year for The Point as it celebrates 15 years of creating memorable experiences. Following a significant upgrade to the mall’s interior, The Point is hosting a fun-filled anniversary event on Saturday, March 22, where guests can enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities and plenty of giveaways.

A milestone celebration

The Point’s 15th anniversary campaign ‘15 Years of Moments’ pays homage to the shopping mall’s commitment to delivering an exceptional shopping experience. Over the past 15 years, The Point has developed into not just a hub for shopping, dining and entertainment, but also a meeting place for locals and the working communities nearby. The refurbishment has elevated the atrium’s look and feel, with warm materials and new suspended light fixtures, together with digital screens which now adorn the ballustrades. A new washroom block has also been added at Level -3 and new seating has been incorporated.

The anniversary event will be packed with a range of activities.

A day of fun and surprises

The anniversary event will be packed with a range of activities designed to bring joy to guests of all ages. From interactive games to live performances, there’s something for everyone. Some of the attractions include:

Chocolate Making: Held at Level -2 from 10 AM to 5 PM, this 45-minute session offers a chance to craft delicious chocolates.

Pizza Making: At Rosso Pomodoro from 11 AM to 5 PM, guests can take part in an hour-long session to create their own pizzas.

In-Mall Treasure Hunt: Taking place inside the mall from 12PM to 5 PM, this 45-minute adventure allows participants to discover hidden treasures while collecting freebies along the way.

Giant Games: Classic games like Giant Chequers and Connect 4 will be available from 11 AM to 5 PM, adding a playful touch to the celebrations.

Wine & Cheese Tasting: From 4PM to 6PM, visitors can round off the day with fine wines and cheeses.

Live Entertainment: An acoustic performance will add to the celebratory atmosphere for patrons to relax and enjoy the event.

The Point is also offering a grand prize to one lucky customer. In collaboration with ROCS Travel, The Point is extending a luxury trip for two to South Africa. Customers can enter the raffle by shopping at The Point between March 1 and March 22 and the winner will be announced during the anniversary event on March 22.

Discounts and Giveaways Shoppers will also benefit from exclusive discounts and giveaways from participating retailers throughout the anniversary celebrations. Additionally, there will be 15 days of social media giveaways, with prizes from participating retail stores available to all The Point’s followers.