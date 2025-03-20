Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On March 16, LEWIS, aged 75, from Lija, residing in Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will be remembered and cherished by his wife Monica, his daughters Lisa-Ann, Karen-Lee, Lara-Jayne, their respective spouses Kenneth, John and Italo, his grandchildren Chloe, Kai, Nina-Lee, Mikele, Elle and Gianluca, his in-laws and their spouses, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves the Good Samaritan Hospital tomorrow, Friday, March 21, at 8.30am for the Divine Mercy church, Naxxar, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am. No flowers by request but donations to Dar Bjorn will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI. On March 18, at The Imperial, Sliema, ALEXANDER, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife, Margaret, née Cuschieri; his daughter, Celia, and her husband, Mark Portelli; his son, Michael, and his wife, Glorianne; his beloved grandsons, Marcus and Matias; his brother, Paul, and his wife, Anna; his sister, Louise; his sister-in-law, Grace; his brothers-in-law, Tonio and his wife, Priscilla, and Francis and his wife, Anne; as well as nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave The Imperial, Sliema, tomorrow, Friday, March 21, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris Parish Church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment in the family chapel at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks go to all the staff at The Imperial, Hospice Malta and the Oncology Department at Sir Anthony Mamo Hospital for their care and dedication.

In Memoriam

BORG – VICTOR. On the 28th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

DIACONO – FRANCESCO SAVERIO (Maestro Franky). In ever loving memory of our dear father and nannu on the 25th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by Stella and George and his grandchildren Maria, Manos and Franky and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD WISMAYER. In loving memory of my dear father FRANCOIS on the first anniversary of his passing away. Miss you, David. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ROSSI – ANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a most beloved mother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed, so dearly loved. Albert and Stephanie, Ernest and Doreen, Margaret, Stephen and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. Remembering ALBERT on the fourth anniversary of his demise. May he rest in the embrace of the Lord. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving and unfading memory of MICHAEL ATTARD on the first anniversary of his demise on March 26, 2024. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Vivian, his beloved children Lucianne and her husband Edmund, Richmund and his wife Anne, his precious grandson Luigi, his brothers and sisters and in-laws. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, March 23rd at 11am, at the Sagra Familja chapel, Bidnija. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved caring father, on the third anniversary of his demise JOSEPH A. GATT who went to meet the Risen Lord on 25th March 2022 reunited with our dear mother LUCIA GATT née GENUIS who passed away on 9th February 2002. Sadly missed but never forgotten by Alexander, Patrick, William, Antoine and their respective families. Mass for the repose of their souls will be said today, Thursday, 20th March at 6.30pm at the Church of Saint Mary of the Angels, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

