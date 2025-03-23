Obituaries

CIAPPARA – on March 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Phyllis, née Craig, his beloved children, Gabrielle Rizzo and Ian-Robert, his much-loved grand­sons Nicholas Rizzo, and Michael Rizzo and his partner Kirsty Dimech, his nephews and nieces, Pucky and Juanita, Pat and Philippe, Tony and Triscia, Josianne and Roger, Marielle and Mark, Christine and Ivan and Alessandro and Ausilia. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, March 24, at 9am, for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, the Strand, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MEADOWS. On March 19, ALAN passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church, surrounded by his family. Loved and fondly remembered by his beloved wife Nella née Apap, his children Tristan, Alana, Amber, Scarlett and her husband Mehdi Van Renterghem, his adored grandchildren Jordan and his fiancée Delilah Vella, Isaac, Tala, Tia, Sienna, Maxim, Sacha, Rafael and Mila, his in-laws John Apap and partner Maria Verin, Manon Calleja and his carer Geraldine, numerous relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 25, at 9am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by a private burial. No flowers by request but donations to the Malta Dementia Society will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SAID. On March 21, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIELLA, née Barbara, aged 71, of St Julian’s, residing in San Ġwann, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Fortunato, her son Gerard Said Pullicino and his wife Marion, her daughter Carla, her beloved grandson Ben, her brother Dr Anthony Barbara and his wife Nathalie, her brothers in-law Dr Mario Said and his wife Edith, Dr Joseph Said and his wife Karen residing in Evenwood, UK, nephews and nieces Rebecca, Michael, Tom and Victoria, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, March 25, at 8am, for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLEJA. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a dear husband and father, on the 17th anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Christ. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Jacqueline, his children, Theresa, Veronica, Maria and Joseph, and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI. In loving memory of Dr FRANCIS DINGLI, MD, March 22 being the 43rd anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his family. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FAVA. In loving memory of CHARLES, today being the 25th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His son David and Zsofia, his grandson Charles. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. In loving memory of MARGARET, March 27 being the fifth anniversary of her demise. Forever missed by her family. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GERADA. KAREN – Cherished memories of our beloved only daughter Karen, who flew to her heavenly home on March 23, 2004 at the tender age of 16. Mass will be celebrated today, Sunday, at 10am, at St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara. So deeply loved and missed, Mum and Dad.

SPITERI. In loving memory of JOSEPH E., a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Forever missed by his wife Lucienne, née Pecorella, his sons Kristian and Abigail, Jonathan and Christienne, grandchildren Jodie, Giulia and Khloè, families and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

A Mass for the repose of Dr ANTON BENCINI will be offered at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema on Sunday, 30th March at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are welcome to participate.

JOSEPH ZAMMIT (26.11.1931 – 23.3.2023). Loving and cherished memories of a special father on the second anniversary of his departure to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children Noel, Jennifer, Marco, Catherine, Angele, Michelle and Peter, grandchildren, family and friends. It’s so hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

ANGELA SCICLUNA. In loving memory of a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 30th anniversary of her demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Remembered with love by her children Fr John Scicluna, SJ, daughter-in-law Marlene Scicluna, widow of her son Carmelino, Joe and his wife Jennifer, May and her husband Eddie Balzan, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MARIA MUSCAT. Loving beautiful memories of a dear wife and a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Our lives are richer because you gave us endless love, fun, laughter, passion, compassion, beauty, appreciation, help, determination, courage, loyalty, wisdom, knowledge, faith, prayer, support, excitement and treasured memories that live on in our hearts with a warm vision of your endearing smile. We miss you terribly but are eternally thankful for all your love and all you did for us. Your beautiful memory will always live on in us and in all we do. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Ben Muscat Snr, Lara and Gordon, Jake, Kane and Kate, Ben, Nadine, Mia and Sienna, all relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

In loving and unfading memory of MICHAEL ATTARD on the first anniversary of his demise on March 26, 2024. Deeply missed and forever loved by his wife Vivian, his beloved children Lucianne and her husband Edmund, Richmund and his wife Anne, his precious grandson Luigi, his brothers and sisters and in-laws. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today, Sunday, March 23rd at 11am, at the Sagra Familja chapel, Bidnija. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

We think about you always; We talk about you still; You have never been forgotten; And you never will. We hold you close within our hearts; And there you will remain; To walk and guide us through our lives; Until we meet again. In loving and unfading memory of NAZZARENO VELLA founder of Hal Mann who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 28, 2023. Never forgotten by his wife, Mary Rose, his children, Miriam, Joe, Paul, Aldo, Joan, Raymond, and their spouses, his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, his sister Rita, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Friday, March 28 at 6.30pm at Santa Maria Assunta parish church, Mġarr. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOE FARRUGIA CASSANO a very dear husband, father, grandfather born in Vittoriosa, lived and died in Paola. Nine years from his demise. Irma, Nadine and Karl, Alastair, Jan and Laura. Grief is the price we pay for love.

In loving memory of EDWARD PACE (25.3.2017). In loving memory, on the eighth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Doris, née Gatt, his children Henriette, Patricia and her husband Andre’, Neville and his wife Myra, his grandsons and great-granddaughters, relatives and friends. Those we love do not go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of FRANCIS ATTARD (1924-1988) and THERESA ATTARD (1926-2001). You may be gone, 37 years and 24 years respectively, but you are not forgotten. Your values are still treasured. In loving memory of our parents, Francis and Theresa Attard. Joseph, Marvic, George, Rose and David, spouses and grandchildren Gert, Petra, Francesca and Gaby.

To Thank

Juliet Stivala together with Duncan and Katia sincerely thank Father Ruben Vella for celebrating the funeral Mass as well as all relatives and friends who attended, sent flowers, made donations or expressed their sympathy in any way during this difficult time. Your kindness and support following the passing of our beloved husband and father JOSEPH who went to meet the Risen Lord on February 18, 2025, have been greatly appreciated. May he rest in peace.

Henrietta and Daniel Bianchi would like to thank and express their sincere appreciation to all the relatives, friends and colleagues who attended the funeral service, sent flowers, cards, messages, made offerings and donations or in any other way expressed sympathy on the sad loss of LOUIS. A much loved husband and father. May the good Lord grant him eternal rest.

The family of DENIS CUSCHIERI would like to thank all those who offered their condolences, sent flowers, and attended his funeral Mass. We would also like to extend our gratitude to everyone who shared their memories of Denis, either in person or via social media, and this newspaper. These were all greatly appreciated. Finally, the family wishes to acknowledge and warmly thank Fr Patrick Magro, SJ, and Ms Miran Sapiano for their help and support in preparing the funeral.

