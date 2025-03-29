Obituary

BORG OLIVIER. On March 26, ANTON, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Althea, his sons Mario and his wife Monique, Anton and his wife Cheryl, his granddaughters Kristina, Francesca and Carla, his brothers Paul and his wife Marie, Fr Oliver SJ, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Monday, March 31, at 9.15am, for Attard parish church where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, are greatly appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Today being the 38th anniversary of the death of MARIKA NAUDI, née Hili, a Mass will be held today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, St Andrews. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – TANYA. Loving memories of a dear wife, mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her daughter Katia, grandchildren Sam and Emma. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DANDRIA – HENRY. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his children Michèle, John, Nikki and Paula, their spouses James, Francesca and Michael, and his grandchildren Francesca, Thomas, Sophia, Hannah and Timmy. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GAMBIN. Treasured memories of Notary Dr MAURICE A. GAMBIN, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, especially today, the 13th anniversary of his death. Always missed and lovingly remembered by his children John, Louisa, Mariella, Gaby, Colin, Michelle, their spouses and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother especially today on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her daughters Grace and Iliana, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

MIZZI – MABEL. Treasured memories of our beloved mother, today the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Always remembered by her sons Mario, Guido, Joe and Henri and their families.

NAUDI. In loving memory of MARIKA, née Hili, a loving wife and an adorable mother, today being the 38th anniversary of her death. Sadly missed and never forgotten by her husband Hector, son Karl and Nadine and their children Martina and Michael.

NAUDI. In loving memory of our dear sister MARIKA, née Hili, on the 38th anniversary of her death. Beppe, Edith, Marin, Erika, Paul, Angela, Lilla, Gino, Melo, Fiona and their children.

In loving memory of MARIO P. BUONTEMPO on the 12th anniversary of his demise, March 29, 2013 Deeply missed by his wife Dorothy, his sons Carmvic, Pierre, Ruben, and their respective wives and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts. Masses for the repose of his soul will be said in various churches. Lord, grant him eternal rest

