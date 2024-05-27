OBITUARIES

CREMONA. On May 24, Dr ENA CREMONA, BA, LLD, UOM, former judge at the General Court of the European Union. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Andrew and Fiona, Michael and Jill Kirkstadt, her beloved grandchildren Joanne, Patrick, Stephanie, Simon and Gabriella, her sister-in-law Miriam Cremona, her cousin Fina Mifsud, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Monday, June 3 at 9.30am at Stella Maris church, Sliema, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PULLICINO. On May 26, LILIAN née Bartolo, aged 99, widow of Dr Joseph, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Dr Edgar Pullicino, John Pullicino and his wife Elizabeth, her nieces Mary Louise Duke, Amy Debono and her partner Anders Nilsson, George Debono and his wife Antoinette, Dr Maria Meilak and Anton Meilak, her grandchildren Benjamin and Jonathan and his wife Kimberly, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia on Wednesday, May 29, for the Annunciation parish church, Balzan, where mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Puttinu Cares Foundation would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Casa Antonia for their care.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a beloved father and grandfather. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Austin and Marlene, Lydia, Marie and his grandchildren.

DARMANIN. Treasured memories of JOE, a dearest husband, father and grandfather, on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply loved and missed by his wife Anne Marie, his children Edward and Elizabeth Darmanin, Philippa and John Said and Carol Smith, together with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

HERRERA – PHILIP. In loving memory of a cherished and beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May, Mireille and Jon, Ariane and Chris, Matthew and Emily.

PULLICINO. In loving memory of my dear father WALLY on the fifth anniversary of his passing away.

Quickly and quietly came your call,

A loss of our loved one without farewell,

We miss you and will always love and cherish you.

With love and gratitude by his daughter Yvette. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

