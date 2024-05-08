Obituaries

ATTARD. On May 5, MONICA of Sliema, aged 74, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Nicky and her husband Knut Eirik Hesla, her son Chris and his wife Karen Mintoff, her sister Denise and her husband Edward McGrath, her brother Paul and his wife Angela Attard, her partner Adrian Borg Cardona and her grandchildren, nephews and nieces, other relatives and her many friends. The funeral Mass will be said on Friday, May 10, at 9.30am at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank Eleanor Koustas, the doctor and all the staff at Hospice Malta for their invaluable support, as well as the consultant and all the staff and doctors at Mater Dei Hospital who supported and cared for Monica throughout her cancer journey.

QUINLAN. On May 6, in Seattle, ALEXANDER, aged 22, passed away surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother Sophie, née Stilon, father Matthew, and brother Harry; his grandfather Franco Stilon and grandmother, Lady Quinlan; his aunt Sarah and her husband Robert Sammut, uncle Simon and his wife Nicole; his uncle Anthony and aunts Jane and Caroline and their respective families; his cousins George, Helen Jonathan, Andrew, Sienna, Francesca, Geneviève, Andrew, Joe, and Kate; his godmother Shara Quartermaine, godfather James Conway, and all his numerous relations and friends in Malta, America and the United Kingdom. The family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date.

SERGE – RONALD F. It is with sadness that we regretfully announce the passing of our beloved father, on Saturday, May 4, in Oshawa, Canada. He passed peacefully at the age of 90, with all his family at his side. “Ronnie” will be sincerely missed by his loving wife of 66 years, Rose Marie, née Galdes, his five children, Adrian (Linda), Anita (Joe), Alexandra (David), Joseph and John (Linda), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and siblings as well as relatives in Malta.

In Memoriam

FARRUGIA – JOAN MARY. On your 32nd anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

FARRUGIA – JOAN. Remembering a very dear friend on her anniversary. Still sadly missed. Helmina.

FAVA – LINA. Treasured and unfaded memories of our dearest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 40th anniversary of her passing away to a better life. Always in our thoughts and prayers her son Reggie and his wife Aurora, daughter Marcelline, Antoinette, widow of her son Mario, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI – JOSEPH. Loving memories of a dear father on the 74th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. Today, 8th May, the anniversary of the passing away of JOHN, always remembered, John and Vicky, Francis and Louise and their families.

PORTELLI. In ever loving memory of JOHN who passed away 71 years ago today. Always remembered, Charles and Louise.

To Thank

To the family and many friends of the late CHRIS BORG CARDONA we wish to extend our sincere thanks for your kindness and for the condolences and support that we have received. We also send our gratitude and appreciation to Mater Dei Hospital and doctors for their immediate assistance. Please remember him in your prayers. From his loving wife Victoria and his children.

Personal

Ringraziamento alla Madonna di Pompei per doppia grazia ricevuta con l’intercessione di Mons. Giuseppe Depiro. La Madonna ci aiuta sempre. M.C.S.D.

Lost

Iraqi passport, dated 9.11.2023 in the name of Mohamed Abdullah. Passport number is A7992262. If found please phone +356 9954 5500.

