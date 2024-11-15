Obituaries

ELLIS. On November 13, WILLIAM (Bill) passed away peacefully at home in Kenton, Middlesex surrounded by his dear family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Margaret née Paris, their son James and his wife Kelly, his grandsons Henry and Charlie, his sister Carol Beattie and his sisters-in-law Rose Camilleri and Marian Paris, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends both in the UK and in Malta. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

MONTANARO GAUCI. On November 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, TANYA, née DeGiorgio, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her husband Neville, her daughter Michele and Joseph Spiteri, her daughter Suzy and Sean LeGault, her son David, her grandchildren, Hannah, Lucas, William, Joshua and Phoebe, her brother John and Ana, other in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 16, at 9.30am for St Julian’s parish church where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 10am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CAUCHI – OLGA, widow of Dr Alfred Cauchi. On the 21st anniversary of her demise. Unfading and special memories of you will always bring a smile and great love and tell us what you have been to us all. O Lord grant her eternal peace. Victor, Maria, Emily, Ena (Tommy’s widow) and their families.

FILLETTI – VICTOR H. In loving memory of a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the first anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his children and in-laws, Vittorio, Pierre and Ruth, Maronna, Ivan and Lara, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters, other relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today, Friday, November 15, at 4.30pm, at Kristu Rxoxt chapel, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF – JOSEPH. Treasured memories of a very special father and grandfather, called to eternal rest, 38 years ago. A prayer is solicited. His daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

PSAILA. In loving memory of our dearest HERBERT, today the first anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Paula, his children Nicky, Lisa, Marc and Sharon and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PSAILA – HERBERT. Remembering our most precious and caring brother who was called to eternal life on November 15, 2023. Marlene Schranz, Marthese Flynn, Margaret Rose, Eric, Edward, and their families. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.

PULLICINO. In ever loving memory of FRANCIS, a devoted father and grandfather, on the anniversary of his death. His family.

VELLA. Treasured and loving memories of BICE, 15.11.2013, and WALLY, 28.6.2006, today the 11th anniversary of Bice’s passing on to eternal life. Always in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Family and friends. May the Lord grant them eternal rest.

