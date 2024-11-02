Obituary

MALLIA. On October 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Alice, his mother Iris, his children Eve, Adrian, Alexia, Stephanie and their spouses and partners, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings Monica, Rosette and their families, his uncle and aunties Joe, Eileen, Dorothy and their families, many relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, at 9am at Attard parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BISAZZA – Dr ANTON JOSEPH BISAZZA. In loving memory of dearest Anton on the first anniversary of his death in Australia, November 5, 2023. Sorely missed, in my heart forever, Lyn.

FARRUGIA – KARM. On your fifth anniversary. Forever remembered and loved. Your family.

INCORVAJA. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE LOUISE; sister, aunt and great-aunt. Today, the 2nd November, is her second anniversary since meeting the Lord. Gone, but never forgotten, she is always in our prayers. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on the 5th November at 11am at Ta’ Ġieżu church, Valletta. Lord, grant her eternal rest and keep her in Your loving arms.

Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved NADIA FARRUGIA aged 29, a loving daughter and sister, today the 15th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord, joining her father CHARLES in heaven. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Carmen, Daniela and James, Edward and Sarah. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh. Job: 1:21

