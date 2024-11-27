Obituary

CAMILLERI. On November 26, ANDREW, aged 75, from Luqa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Emanuela, his son Johann and his wife Marouskha, his daughter Frangelica and her husband Mark, his precious grandchildren Kyle, Ryan, Thomas, Noah and Emma, his siblings, his in-laws and all their families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, November 29, for the parish church of St Andrew, Luqa where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9am followed by interment in the family grave at Luqa cemetery. The family would appreciate if donations to Tessa Scicluna, the little girl with a rare medical condition, are made on 9929 3299 via Revolut or BOV mobilepay. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSIETTA – HADRIAN. In everlasting memory, on the third anniversary of his death. Forever in his family’s thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LAFERLA – GUIDO. Treasured memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 21st anniversary of his meeting the Lord, November 28. Deeply missed by his children, grandchildren and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Thursday, November 28, at 6.30pm, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

THAKE. In loving memory of our beloved brother MARTIN, today being the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always missed and fondly remembered in the thoughts and prayers of his brothers and sister and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LEONE XUEREB - In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, LEONE (ex PS646), today the 40th anniversary of his death. You may not be with us here, but in our hearts you are, like you have always been and forever will be. His 11 children, in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

