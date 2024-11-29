Obituaries

BUSUTTIL. On November 27, CHARLES of Attard, passed away peacefully at the age of 84, surrounded by all his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Mariella, his children Mark and Natalie, Sue and Simon, Rachel and Christian, his grandchildren Sebastian, Lou, Alexander, Lea, Sarah, Gregory and Alice, his in-laws Moira Grech Sant, Joseph and Anna Grech Sant and Marie-Therese DeBono, nephews and nieces and his dear friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be held tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, at 9am, at Attard parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA. On November 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, VICTORIA, of St Paul’s Bay, widow of Karmenu, co-founder of the Gillieru Harbour Hotel, St Paul’s Bay, passed away peacefully at the age of 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her children Joyce and her husband Jimmy, Anna and her husband Leo, Stephen and his wife Cornelia, her grandchildren Ilona and her husband Joseph, James, Joseph, Karl and Rachel, Stephanie and Alina, her great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, November 30, at 7am, for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass will be celebrated at 8am, followed by interment in the family grave at Ħniena Divina cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May she rest in peace. Amen. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MAU 2, Mater Dei Hospital, for their support and dedication towards her.

In Memoriam

DARMANIN – MARIA, née Ellul Bonici. On the 14th anniversary since she passed away. Dear auntie Mar, you are deeply missed and forever in our heart. Tomaco.

DEPASQUALE – Bishop ANNETTO DEPASQUALE. Unfading and treasured memories of a beloved brother on the 13th anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, in-laws, nephews and nieces and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA – SAVIOUR. Everlasting memories of a beloved father and grandfather on the 13th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FARRUGIA SACCO. Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved SUSAN, a much loved wife, mother, and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her going to live in the glory of God. May she always rest in the love of the Divine Lord. Almighty God, give her eternal peace she deserves so much. Her devoted sons David and his wife Carmen, Steven and his wife Albertine, and her grandchildren Martina, Suzanne, Alec, Reeva and Luca. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

MAHONEY – KEVIN J. In honour of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved, today being the ninth anniversary. Forever remembered, forever loved. His wife Nicky, his sons Kurt and Ryan, their respective wives Janelle and Mafalda and grandson baby Edward. Dear Lord, keep Kevin in Your loving embrace.

MIFSUD – JOSEPH. Lovingly remembered on the 14th anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Miriam, Shirley, Raymond and Daniel.

PACE – IVAN. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Greatly missed by his wife Myriam, his daughters Nadine and Charisse and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. In everlasting memory, on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Never forgotten by the directors, management, editors and staff of Allied Newspapers Limited and Progress Press Co. Limited. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. Lovingly remembered by the council members of The Strickland Foundation, today being the 36th anniversary of her demise. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

STRICKLAND – The Hon. MABEL STRICKLAND. On the 36th anniversary of her death. Lovingly remembered by her great-nephew Robert and all the other members of her family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

