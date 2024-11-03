Obituaries

CALLEJA. On October 30, VIOLET, née Deacon, widow of Carmel, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She went to meet her beloved husband and daughter Sandra. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her loving children Mariella, Stephen, Aldo, and Christopher, their respective spouses, her cherished grandchildren Jean, Violet, Shirley, Emmanuel, Maria Lara, Hannah, Andrea, Karl, and Julia, her sisters Doris, and Bice the youngest who she dearly loved, her in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, November 7, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Violet loved flowers, especially pink ones, therefore the family would appreciate that those who attend would not wear black but something pink or colourful. The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers donations are instead made to Hospice Malta, Balzan, or the Sisters of the Poor Clares in St Julian’s. Many thanks go to the staff of MAU1 and Surgical Ward 5, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and care, and to Ever, her carer.

FERRIS. On November 1, at Roseville Care Home, BERNARDETTE, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Welcomed in eternal rest by her brother Lino. On November 1, at Roseville Care Home, Bernardette, aged 75, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. Welcomed in eternal rest by her dearest late brother Lino. She will always be loved and remembered by her sister-in-law Anna, her nieces and nephew Nadia, Brian, Lara, their partners Andre, Tracy, Chris and their respective children, Nicole, Kayleigh, Jack, Nora, Nina and Gianni, her loved one Ninu and his family, her relatives and dear friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, November 4, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates if donations are made to International Rett Syndrome Foundation at https://www.rettsyndrome.org/donate/ which was close to Bernardette’s heart because it has a special meaning to our family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GORANSON. On October 26, at his home in Gozo, KRISTER, aged 89, after a long illness patiently borne. He leaves to mourn his loss Jel, his wife for 60 years, his sole surviving son Erik and his wife Mia, his grandchildren Julia and Anton and many friends in Gozo and Sweden. Krister spent his working life in the Swedish diplomatic corps and was non-resident ambassador for Sweden to Malta for the period 1992 to 1998. The funeral took place on Tuesday, October 29. May he rest in peace.

MALLIA. On October 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, FRANCIS, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Alice, his mother Iris, his children Eve, Adrian, Alexia, Stephanie and their spouses and partners, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings Monica, Rosette and their families, his uncle and aunties Joe, Eileen, Dorothy and their families, many relatives and friends. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, November 4, at 9am at Attard parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – OSWALD. Treasured and fond memories of a wonderful and loving father and grandfather. Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh and the grandchildren.

ASCIAK. Fond and loving memories of our dear mother TERESA, today the 67th anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. Still so much alive in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CUOMO. In loving memory of our beloved JOSEPHINE, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Gone but never forgotten. Her family.

GAUCI MAISTRE. In loving memory of WINNIE, today being the 33rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her sons, in-laws and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB – NADYA, née Attard Bezzina. Today being the 10th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Fondly remembered by her husband, sons, and all her family. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon her, may she rest in peace. Amen.

Treasured and unfading memories of our beloved NADIA FARRUGIA aged 29, a loving daughter and sister, on the 15th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord, joining her father CHARLES in heaven. So sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Carmen, Daniela and James, Edward and Sarah. The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh. Job: 1:21.

CHARLES STIVALA. You never said I’m leaving; You never said goodbye; You were gone before we knew it; And only God knows why. A million times we needed you; A million times we cried; If love alone could have saved you; You never would have died. In life we loved you dearly; In death we love you still; In our hearts you hold a place; That only you can fill. Dearly missed and never forgotten by his wife Wilhelmina, Elexia, Aaron, grandchildren Liam, Lea, Nick and Sean, family and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest. On the occasion of the 13th anniversary of his crossing over to the next life Mass will be celebrated on the 7th November at Tal-Ibraġ church at 18.30.

CHARLES CASSAR - Unfading memories of a much loved husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his passing away. Never forgotten by his wife Pauline, his daughters Daphne, Sandra and Sharon and his grandchildren Luke, Matthew, Carla and Kate. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ĠORĠ SALIBA a cherished husband and father, on the 13th anniversary of his demise, November 8, 2011. Always remembered and deeply missed by his wife Catherine, his children Mario and Annabelle and her husband Ludwig, brothers, sisters, in-laws, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of Notary Dr TONY ABELA (14.1.1956 - 8.11.2022) on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myra, his children and their spouses, Hannah, Sam and Graziella, Edward and Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, and numerous relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on November 8, 2024 at 6.15pm at Id-Dar tal-Providenza. May Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of ANTHONY CEFAI (11.9.1938 - 9.11.2014). A loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. ‘Deep in our hearts your memory is kept; To love and to cherish and never forget’. Sadly missed by his wife Helen, his daughters Johanna and her husband Kris, and Audrey and her husband Gordon, as well as his grandchildren Emma, Bettina and George. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Saturday, November 9 at 6.30pm at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FRANCES VELLA ZAMMIT - “Not gone from memory; Not gone from love; But gone to our Father’s home above.” Loved and remembered on her fifth anniversary, November 6, 2019 by her partner Anthony and his two sons, Adam and his wife Lara and Aleandros, other Brincat relatives, and several friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The Brincat family.

