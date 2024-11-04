OBITUARY

FERRIS. On October 29, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINO, aged 72, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Joined in eternal rest by his sister Bernardette. He will always be loved and remembered by his loving wife Anna, his dear children Nadya, Brian and Lara, together with their partners Andre, Tracy and Chris, his grandchildren Nicole, Kayleigh, Jack, Nora, Nina and Gianni, his mother-in-law Rose, Marthese, Louis, Michael, Greta and their respective families, his relatives and all who knew him closely.Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5, at St Julian’s parish church, at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family appreciates if donations are made to International Rett Syndrome Foundation at https://www.rettsyndrome.org/donate/ which was close to Lino’s heart because it has a special meaning to our family.Lord, grant him eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

DE MARCO – JOE. Remembering our dearest dad especially today, the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

GALEA-NAUDI. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today being the second anniversary of his passing. Lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his sons John and his wife Ellen, and Robert. Finally reunited with his wife Eileen, may he rest in peace.

VELLA – ANNE. In loving memory, on the anniversary of her death. Greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of The most Noble NATHALIE DEI MARCHESI TESTAFERRATA DE NOTO on the fourth anniversary of her demise 04.11.2020 - 04.11.2024 Hi Nat, four years passed by since you left for a better life joining papa Emmanuele and mama Pauline. These special memories of you will always bring a smile, If only I could have you back for just a little while, Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do.Looking after you during your illness was a great privilege that I will cherish all my life. You always meant so very much to me and always will do too.The fact that you're no longer here will always cause me great pain, but you're forever in my heart. Until we meet again, my dear beautiful sister, pray for me and tell mum and dad as well to pray for me in these dark moments I am going through. Love you all. Your ever faithful sister, The Noble Donna Maria Adeodata dei Marchesi Testaferrata de Noto OSB Mdina (Catherine)

