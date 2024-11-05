Obituary

VELLA. On November 3, at Mater Dei Hospital, CARMEL of Mellieħa, passed away peacefully at the age of 74, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Simon and his wife Josianne, Sharmain and her partner Stephen, Anthony and his wife Karen and Dario, his grandchildren Diandra Sue, Danika, Mariah and Luca, his great-granddaughter Sham, his siblings Joe, Vicky, Frances, Cathy, Zaren, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Thursday, November 7, at 2.15pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji Cemetery, Mellieħa. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

DEBONO – MARIA STELLA. A dear mother fondly remembered on the 36th anniversary of her demise. Consuelo, Mariella, Louis, Miriam, in-laws and grandchildren.

FARRUGIA – PAULINE. Everlasting memories of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 14th anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

GRECH-TRAPANI – ALICE. Remembering our dear mother with love and affection today and always. Her daughters Maria, Anna and Sylvana and their families.

PACE – EDGAR. Treasured memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary from his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Amy, Achilles and Joan, Steve, Celine and Sarah.

RAGONESI. Tender treasured memories of GIUSEPPE (Peppinu), a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather whom the good Lord called unto Himself 48 years ago today. On his soul, sweet Jesus have mercy. His family.

SPITERI – FRANK. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 18th anniversary of his death. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Yvonne, Anita, Karl, Annika, Pieter, Julie, Paul and Lisa. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of INA MARIA and ANTHONY, today being the seventh and second anniversary respectively, of their passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of their soul is being celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-lbraġ.

JOE G P BONELLO 29.12.1943 - 5.11.2013 In ever loving memory of our dearly beloved Joe, a loving husband, a caring dad and a wonderful grandfather. You live forever in our hearts and minds, always guiding us with all the love and wisdom you showered on us. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, November 10, at 11am, at Tal-Ibraġ parish church May he rest in peace Antoinette, Matthew, Elaine and Gigi

In Memoriam In loving memory of KARMENU MIFSUD BONNICI 17.7.1933 – 5.11.2022 today being the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brothers Antoine and Fr Joseph, his cousins Ugo Mifsud Bonnici and Antoinette Abela, his numerous nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Ħamrun. Lord, grant him eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.