In Memoriam

AGIUS – In loving memory of DONALD, on the 47th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his wife Marie Lousie, son Michael, daughter Ann and her husband Stephen and grandchildren Julian and Nicola. RIP

CALLEJA – ARNOLD. In loving memory of our older brother on the fourth anniversary of his passing away to join our parents. Never forgotten by your brother Rupert and sister Edelweiss, spouses and families. May Our Lord grant him eternal peace in His loving presence.

CAMENZULI. Treasured memories of our dear father JOSEPH who passed away 24 years ago. His children Charles and his wife Anna, their children Robert and Andrea, his daughter Maryanne.

DUNKERLEY. In loving memory of CHRISTOPHER on the 14th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Odilia and his children Nigel and Gail. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FALZON – CARMELO FALZON, A&CE. Treasured and unfading memories of a beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, today the 25th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our prayers. Simone, Angela, John and their families.

MERCIECA. Treasured and loving memories of my dear and beloved husband PAUL, today the 20th anniversary of his demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Mariella. A prayer is solicited.

NAVARRO – CHARLES. Cherished memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Very much alive in the hearts of his beloved wife Antida, daughters Helga and Ingrid, spouses and grandchildren. Embrace him dear Jesus in Your loving arms.

In loving memory of Notary Dr TONY ABELA (14.1.1956 - 8.11.2022) on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myra, his children and their spouses, Hannah, Sam and Graziella, Edward and Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, and numerous relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on November 8, 2024 at 6.15pm at Id-Dar tal-Providenza. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

