In Memoriam

ASCIAK – Fr LEO ASCIAK. Cherished and unfading memories of a dear brother, today being the 37th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by Mary, Agnes and Bernardette. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BOWMAN – IRIS. In loving memory of our dear aunt on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by Anthony and Liliana, Marthese and Lino, Joseph and Marceline, and Victor and Anne, her in-laws, nephews and nieces. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant her eternal peace. Kindly remember her in your prayers.

CACHIA – JOAN. In loving memory of our beloved sister on the sixth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Emily and Edward and their families.

CAUCHI – TOMMY. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Fondly remembered by his wife Ena, his sons John, Thomas and Jeremy and their respective families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CHETCUTI GANADO. In loving memory of MARLENE, née Rizzo, on the third anniversary of her demise. Marlene was a dear wife, mother and grandmother who is sorely missed. A Mass in memory of her soul shall be heard on Saturday, November 9, at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEGABRIELE. Treasured memories of our dear mother ANNIE who passed away 18 years ago. Her children Carmen, Alfred, Frankie, Tony, Anna, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

MANDUCA – JOHN. In everlasting memory of a dearest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 10th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Sylvia, Anne and Francis, Martin and Rachelle, Louise and Christopher, Anthony and Rowena, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SANSONE. In loving and unfading memory of ANNIE, today being the 22nd anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her children, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Please remember her in your daily prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Today’s 9.30am Mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of her soul.

VELLA ZAMMIT – FRANCES of St Julians. In loving memory of a beloved sister, on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her sister Josette Ellul and her nephew Kenneth and his wife Diane, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

WOODS. In loving memory of JOSEPH, a most wonderful, caring and loving father and nannu today, the 31st anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A father’s love lives forever in his child’s heart.

GEOFFREY WEBSTER passed away on October 13, 2024. In loving memory of my father, and your dear friend, we warmly invite you to a gathering to honour his remarkable life and the friendships he cherished. If you would like to attend, kindly send me a WhatsApp message with your name and a note on how you knew him, and I will be pleased to share further details. WhatsApp: 9901 2700. With heartfelt thanks, Stephanie Webster.

In loving memory of Notary Dr TONY ABELA (14.1.1956 - 8.11.2022) on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his wife Myra, his children and their spouses, Hannah, Sam and Graziella, Edward and Denise, his grandchildren Jeremy, Ylenia and Maria, and numerous relatives, friends, colleagues and clientele. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said tomorrow, Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6.15pm at Id-Dar tal-Providenza. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In loving memory of JOHN CEFAI on the fourth anniversary of his passing to a better life. Forever remembered, forever missed. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Marlene.

