OBITUARY

AGIUS. On September 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, GIOVANNA, née Galea, residing in St Julian’s, aged 90, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and cherished by her children Hadrian and his wife Josette, Marcelline and Lillian, her beloved granddaughter Julia, her brother Carmelo and his wife Carmelina, her sister Helen, her in-law John Agius and their respective families, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, October 2, at 8.15am, for St Julian’s parish church, where mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

REQUIEM MASS

Being the trigesima die of the passing of CAROLINE CHETCUTI, a mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, October 1, at 6.30pm, at Marsaxlokk parish church. The presence of relatives and friends will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

IN MEMORIAM

CURMI. In sweet and loving memory of a dearly beloved brother, ALEX, on the eighth anniversary of his sudden passing away.

You went away so suddenly.

We did not say goodbye,

But brothers can never be parted,

Precious memories never die.

Little things that remind me,

Even though we are apart.

That your spirit is always with me,

Forever in my heart and soul.

Miss you so much. Greatly loved and so sadly missed by his sister Rosa, her husband George Guillaumier, his nephews Kristian, Rita Anne and Jamie and Gilbert, Ediana, Beppe, Thomas and Alexandra. May he rest in peace.

DEGABRIELE – MARLENE, née Camilleri, 1.10.2008. A beloved sister forever loved and remembered. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Violet and Antoinette. Today’s 6.30pm mass at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be offered for her eternal repose.

DOWLING – KIM. In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle on the first anniversary of his demise. Sorely missed and always loved. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PIZZUTO – ROSEMARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of our dearly beloved mother and grandmother on the fifth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Cecilia, David, Andrew and their families.

SCHEMBRI. In loving memory of ANTHONY, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the second anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and remembered by his wife Evelyn, his children Anthony, Dianne, Judith, Marianne, Rosemarie, David, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VASSALLO. In loving memory of Dr HARRY VASSALLO on the fourth anniversary of his death. Always remembered with love, gratitude and lots of affection by Claudine, Clare, George and Debby, Julian and grandchildren Max, Sam, Alex, Mia, Lucas, Toby and Harry. May he rest in eternal peace.

VELLA – MARK. In loving memory of our father, on his eighth anniversary today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Mark and Ray and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAHRA. In loving memory of our dear brother JOHN, today being the third anniversary of his going to meet Our Lord. Fondly remembered by his brothers Winston, Tony and Bella and Antoinette, widow of George, and all their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

JOSEPH BORG In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the second anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed and remembered with love and gratitude by his wife, Agnes, and their children, Alexandra, Debbie, Sharon and Alan, together with their families and friends. We love you and we miss you and we want to let you know. Lord, please grant him eternal rest A prayer is solicited

DORIS ZAHRA In everlasting and loving memory of our Dearest Doris, today October 1st 2024, being the second anniversary of her going to meet our Lord. Always in the heart of her husband Winston, her sons Winston J and Trevor, her daughter in law Gaby, her beloved grandchildren Kari, Alix, Sam, Ella and Nina, her in laws Tony and Bella, Antoinette and Josie, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest

