Obituaries

BELLIZZI. On October 12, MARIA, née Fava, of Birkirkara, widow of Dr Louis Theuma MD and Alfred Bellizzi (former Ambassador to the UN, Geneva), aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Adrian Theuma, Christine and Tim Wilkins, Corinne and David Mamo, her grandchildren Jo (Mark), Patrick (Miriana), Emma and Alexia, and great-grandson Ben, her brother Lino Fava, her sister Monica Drago, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul Residence on Thursday, October 17 at 1.15pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Jesuit Refugee Service Malta, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and St Vincent de Paul Residence for their dedication and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB. On October 12, EMANUEL, aged 89, of Mġarr, passed peacefully away at home surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife of 71 years Grace, his son Joseph and his wife Marthese, his daughter Vicky and her husband Emanuel, Samuel, widower of his daughter Mary, his daughters Doris and her husband Joe, Pauline and her husband Frans, and Therese and her husband Joseph, his 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and his many relatives and friends in Malta and Australia. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Monday, October 14, at 2.45pm for Mġarr parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Mġarr cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONNICI – EDWIN. On the 34th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his family ‒ Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed, always in thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

D’AMATO – MARY. In loving memory of our dearest mother, today the 42nd anniversary since she went to meet the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Remembered with love, gratitude, and pride. Her children John, Joseph and George, and in-laws.

FRENDO – GRACE. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and friend on the eighth anniversary of her demise. Antida, Ronnie and family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GALEA – JOE. In loving memory of a beloved husband and father on the 11th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Christine and his children Mark and his wife Antonella, Stefan and his grandchildren Carl and Elena. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SALVINO TELLUS - iż-Żiju Salv (Former broadcaster and producer of children’s programmes) 1918 – 2005. In everlasting memory of our dear father today, October 14, 2024 being the 19th anniversary of his going to meet the Lord. His children and their extended families, relatives and friends. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In memory of GUL MOHNANI (October 14, 2012) on the 12th anniversary of the demise of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Deeply missed by his wife Katriina, his sons Timo and wife Helena, and Stefan and his wife Jelena and grandchildren Elsa and Oliver and family. Hari om Satnam. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In memory of RITA MOHNANI. In everloving memory of our dear Rita, a most beloved mother and grandmother, today being her 34th death anniversary. We think of you in silence; We often speak your name; But all we have are memories; And your picture in a frame; Each time we see your picture; You seem to smile and say; “Don’t worry dears I’m only sleeping; We will meet again some day.” Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children and their respectively families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

