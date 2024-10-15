In Memoriam

COPPINI – JEFFREY, 14.8.1977-15.10.1992. God has given, God has taken, blessed be the name of the Lord. Watch over us, dearest Jeff. Mum, dad, Tiziana and Nicole.

FENECH – MOSES. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, today the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Flavia, Lorry, Erika and Ivan.

FENECH – MOSES. In forever loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his daughter Beatrix and her children Stanley, Pierre, Marielouise and Antoine and their families. Forever in our hearts and prayers. May he rest in peace.

GAUCI BORDA – PAUL. On the 40th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered and never forgotten by his daughter Myra, her husband Neville and their children Gabriel and Raphael.

RIZZO. In loving memory of VINCENT A. (Ċensu) on the seventh anniversary of his passing away to a better life. Fondly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. His beloved wife Rosa and all the family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHRANZ – AUSTIN. In sweet and loving memory of a dearly beloved brother on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Always in the thoughts and prayers of his sisters, brothers, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Treasured memories of DANIEL KRANTZ on the 21st anniversary of his passing away His life - a beautiful memory His absence - a silent grief Life has to end. Love does not. Always loved and cherished by all his family and friends Veronique, Elisa and Emily.

Treasured memories of a precious mother and grandmother NIKOLINA SCHEMBRI on the 39th anniversary of her demise, October 15, 1985. In our home she is fondly remembered Sweet memories to her name Those who loved her in life sincerely Still love her in death just the same. Never forgotten and always grateful, her children Marisa and Louis, Nicholas, widower of Rosette and their families. Lord, treasure her in Your garden of eternal rest

