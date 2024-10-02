Obituary

ATTARD-MANCHÉ – JANE, née Newbery, passed away peacefully aged 88. She leaves behind a deeply loving family, her beloved husband George, to whom she was married for over 67 years, her adoring children Deborah and Jeremy, her three cherished grandchildren, Alexandra, Tom and Toby, her three siblings Christopher, Melanie and Timothy, and her large extended family and dear friends in the UK, Malta, US and around the world. She loved animals, in particular her devoted dog and house cats and she nurtured a colony of feral cats for over 25 years in Gudja. Jane was an incredible and extraordinary woman, unique in so many ways and her contagious laughter will always be remembered. We shall treasure her memory which will live forever in our hearts. May the Lord grant her eternal peace and deep rest in the heavenly realms.

In Memoriam

BORG – MARION. In sweet remembrance on the 27th anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her husband Albert, her daughter Christine and husband John Bonello, her son Stephen and his wife Caroline and her four grandchildren, Nicholas, Jake, Kyle and Kimberly. The 10.30 Mass on Sunday, October 6 at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, will be for her repose.

COSTER. In loving memory of MARY on the 44th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister, in-laws, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI – VICTOR. So lovingly remembered today, as always, on the 68th anniversary of his death, who together with our dear late mother HILDA, raised a family of 13. Lord, grant them both eternal rest.

GRIMA – ANNE MARIE. Dearest sister, on the first anniversary since you left us and we still feel your presence in our lives. May the Lord embrace you in His arms and reward you for all the suffering you endured. Deeply missed and never forgotten by your loving family and friends who stood by you till the end. Lord, grant her eternal rest. A prayer is solicited. Jonathan, Anjelica, Sean and Amy.

GRIMA – GEORGE. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his demise. Sorely missed and always loved.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of RENATO on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by his children Alberta and Vittorio and their respective families. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RAUSI. Treasured memories of TESSIE on the 48th anniversary of her passing away. Albert, Stephen, Veronica, in-laws, grandchildren.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the trigesima die since the demise of PIERRE ATTARD. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at 9am at St Patrick’s Church, Sliema. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

