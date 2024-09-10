Obituaries

BONNICI. On September 6, ELDA, née Micallef, aged 90, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ta’ Xbiex, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr Alfred Bonnici, her two daughters Ann and her husband Thomas Fenech and Maria, her beloved grandchildren Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and his wife Kelly and Michela, her great-granddaughter Olivia, her sisters-in-law Lilian and her husband Robert Rendle, and Marilyn Spiteri Staines, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Rocel and many dear relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Tuesday, September 10, at 8.30am, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BORG. On September 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, TESSIE, aged 79, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Mourning her great loss, her husband Carmelo and her children Pierre and his wife Fabiana, Angela and her husband Jason Cassar De Sain, Daniela and her husband Ronald Attard, Edward and his partner Cristina, her seven grandchildren Ben, Cristina, Luisa, Nick, Timmy, Jack and Seby, her sister Kathy, her in-laws, as well as her many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today at 8.30am at Balzan parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Dear Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SALIBA. On September 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, LUCREZIA (Grace) of Floriana, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband John, her children Ruth Saliba and her husband Paul Bankwitz, Kevin and his wife Melanie, and Karm and his wife Ana, her grandchildren Romina, Fabio, Kyra, Dominic and Alexandra, her brothers and sisters Frankie and Charlie Camilleri, Rose Sammut and Vince Mercieca, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, September 11, at 8.30am, for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BONETT – MICHAEL J. 10.9.1996. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather. Always sadly missed by his son Simon, Jackie, Christine, Nicole and Michaela. May he rest in eternal peace.

CAMILLERI – MARIE. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Anna, Joe and Anna.

FALZON – NINETTE. Today, the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her husband Stephen and children Claude and Aaron.

GAUCI – OLGA. Loving memories of a wonderful mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Phyllis, Neville, Tania and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

JACCARINI. In loving memory of our beloved LOUIS on the second anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Sadly missed and never forgotten by his wife Marlene, his children Mylène, John and Paula and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – BERTIE. In loving memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the ninth anniversary of his passing. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by Alec, Bernie and Stephie.

SULLIVAN – EDWIDGE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 25th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Christine, Claire and Pat, her grandchildren Nikki, Andrew, Sarah, Christian, Lexi and Keith. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

