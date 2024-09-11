Obituaries

CARUANA. On September 9, ALEXANDER, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 80. Never forgotten by his wife Sheila, his daughters Caroline and her husband Roderick, Charlotte and her husband Alan, Mariella and her husband Adrian, his grandchildren Matthew, Julian and his wife Martina, Luke, Owen and Amy, Daniela, Alessia, his carer Joel, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow for Balzan parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CURMI. On September 10, Sr THERESA, FMA, aged 88, passed away peacefully at the Istituto Madre Mozzarella, Torre Annunziata (NA), comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss all her co-members of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (Salesian Sisters) worldwide, her brothers and sisters, Fr Robert, SDB (Tasmania); Sr Pauline, RSCJ; Sister Helen, RSCJ; Anthony and Joyce; Rita and Albert Perotti; Alfred and Victoria; Victor and Lilith; Doreen, widow of Joe; and her nephews and nieces and their spouses; other relatives and friends. The funeral was held at Torre Annunziata. Lord, grant her eternal rest after a lifetime of service to the Salesian Sisters in Sliema, Gozo and, mostly, in various parts of the world.

De GAETANO. On September 9, JOSEPH, of Sliema, residing in Mellieħa, aged 70, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Rita, his daughters Rebecca and her partner Michael, Gabriella and her partner Alex and Maria Manuela, his grandchildren Emile and Kobe, the De Gaetano and Buhagiar families, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, September 12, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WALTON. On September 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, PETER, widower of Anna Maria. He leaves to mourn his loss his in-laws Liliana Naudi, Gianfranco and Ann, Piero and Evelyn, and Charles and Annette Selvaggi; his many nephews and nieces; his very best friends Ian and Brenda Livingstone and their children, and several other friends in Italy and the UK. A remembrance service will be notified at a later date.

WHITE. On September 9, EDGAR, former assistant director of education and head of the science centre. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Josephine, his children Josette-Marie and her partner Simon, Marvin and her husband Brian, his grandchildren Rachel, Rebecca and her husband John, Matthew and his fiancée Leidy, his great-granddaughters Liana and Georgia, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital tomorrow for St Anthony of Padua church, Għajn Dwieli, Paola, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, or Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

FORMOSA – CAROL. In loving memory of our dear mother, today being the 18th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sarah and Ruth.

MILLER – EDWARD. Cherished memories of a beloved father and adored grandfather, especially today, on the 35th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Ray and Simone, Sarah, and Kate.

